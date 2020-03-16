The National Junior College Athletic Association announced Monday afternoon it had decided to cancel all upcoming basketball championships — including the Men’s Division II Basketball Tournament scheduled for Danville Area Community College — as well as spring competition.
"In light of the progressive evolvement of the COVID-19 situation, the NJCAA has decided to end all competition for the remainder of the academic year," Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA president and CEO said in a release. "As an association, the NJCAA exhausted all possible avenues to potentially postpone competition for both upcoming basketball championships and spring sport competition. We believe following the recommendations of the CDC is in the best interest of our member colleges and our student-athletes."
The tournament originally was scheduled to begin Wednesday, but was postponed last week until April. With the ongoing concern regarding the spread of COVID-19, NJCAA officials decided to cancel the event altogether.
