CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In light of recent developments regarding COVID-19, the NJCAA has made the decision to postpone national championship events for the upcoming Division I and Division II men's and women's basketball tournaments, according to an announcement on the organization’s website.
The Division II men's tournament was scheduled to begin next week at Danville Area Community College.
Championships already under Way in Division III will alter their schedules to conclude Friday.
NJCAA officials hope to begin the postponed tournaments Monday, April 20.
On the website, Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA president and CEO, said, "Due to the concerns surrounding the safety and security of our student-athletes and those involved with Division I and Division II NJCAA championships, we are postponing the tournaments and maintaining a fluid mentality to see these tournaments take place with a tentative start date.
“We have two main objectives in this situation — first and foremost is to protect the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, college personnel, and fans. Second is to make sure our student-athletes receive the national championship experience that they have worked so hard for."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.