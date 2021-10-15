Downtown Danville Inc., Vermilion Advantage and The City of Danville have announced that the annual Night of Lights Parade will take place downtown on Friday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. The 2021 theme for the parade is “Hometown Holiday.” Parade float entries will be accepted until Nov. 19 at the Downtown Danville Inc. website: www.downtowndanville.org/news/night-of-lights-parade.
Float entries cost $25 for businesses and are free to nonprofits and individuals.
A team of judges appointed by the sponsoring organizations will judge parade floats. The winners in each category will receive a Downtown Danville outing or pizza party for their float team. The categories for winners are Mayor’s Choice, Downtown Choice, Vermilion Advantage Choice and Best Representative of the Theme.
Corporate sponsorships for the Night of Lights parade are available. For more information, contact agreer@cityofdanville.org.
