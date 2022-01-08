In Acts chapter 11, starting in verse 19, Luke mentions the dispersion of the gospel into other areas of the world due to the persecution that arose over the death of Stephen. That account can be found in Acts 7, specifically verse 54. The audience of Stephen was cut to the heart, but not in the way that Peter’s audience had been on Pentecost. There, the gospel message “cut” Peter’s listeners and brought them to remorse. They asked the apostle, “Men and brethren, what shall we do?” to which Peter responded by telling them to repent and be baptized to have their sins forgiven (Acts 2:36-28).
However, in the account with Stephen, the preaching that “cut them to the heart” drove them into blind rage and hate. This rage eventually resulted in the murder of Stephen, to which a man named Saul was pleased (Acts 8:1). This event triggered an immense persecution against the church of Jesus Christ and emboldened Saul to carry out his wicked crusade against Christians, dragging them out of their homes and committing them to prison (Acts 8:3). This is the historical backdrop which Luke has in mind (Acts 8:4; 11:19)
Those who were dispersed found their way to Phoenicia, Cyprus, and Antioch. And though most of them took the gospel only to the Jews, some began preaching it to the Gentiles in Antioch, resulting in a great number believing (Acts 11:21). News of this large conversion reached the church in Jerusalem, who then sent Barnabas as an encouragement. When Barnabas arrived, he saw firsthand the grace of God that was produced in the lives of those Gentiles who had obeyed the gospel. It made him glad. His message of encouragement to these new converts was simple and yet profound, “with purpose of heart they should continue with the Lord.” (Acts 11:23).
Living the Christian life is intentional, not accidental. It is a decision that is purposed in the mind. The one who does not have that purpose of mind and heart will not live a dedicated and consecrated life to the Lord. Barnabas knew that the Christian life was not going to be easy. In fact, opposition to the message of Christ followed everywhere Paul and Barnabas had preached (Acts 12:45, 50; 14:2, 5, 9; 16:22; 17:5, 13). Many of the congregations that were founded by Paul’s preaching were left to develop in this roiling sea of intolerance. Barnabas knew what these precious souls would soon come to face.
For this reason, he told them they must have “purpose of heart”; they needed to think about it, plan it, determine it, and then live it out each and every day. But what was it they should purpose with their hearts to do? He told them to “cleave” or “continue” with the Lord. The word used here denotes the idea of clinging or holding onto something. There is a recognition of weakness, that it’s not something we can do all alone, we need something to cling or hold onto. Leaning on ourselves and our own understanding is what got us into the mess in the first place (Prov. 3:5-6). We need Christ’s help and His strength to navigate these harsh seas of life. And we find that help and strength in His word (2 Tim. 3:16-17).
As we begin the new year, many people will be making resolutions for the future. Whether that is going to the gym, losing weight, dieting, learning a new hobby, or any number of things, those who succeed will all have the same thing in common: a purpose of heart to stick to it. You will never see the changes you want to see in your life or reach the goals you hope to achieve if you’re not committed to it. Jesus declared a sober truth: “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven.” (Matt. 7:21). Only those who determine to live a faithful life until death will receive a crown of life (Rev. 2:10). Only those who remain in the doctrine of Christ will have Christ (2 Jn. 9-11).
This year, purpose in your heart to become a disciple of Jesus Christ (Mk. 16:15-16). If you don’t know where to begin, let me help you on that journey. If you have questions, don’t hesitate to ask. It will be the only resolution you will never regret.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.