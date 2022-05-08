This week has seen quite a buzz surrounding leaked information from the Supreme Court. The information revealed the court’s current thoughts concerning the infamous Roe v. Wade case. The opinions revealed by the court do not bode favorably for the decades old decision. The Supreme Court has not yet ruled in any particular way and a possible investigation into who leaked this confidential information might soon be under way.
None of this, though, has kept people on both sides of the abortion issue from being whipped into a fervor. One side claims that society will all but come to an end if Roe is overturned and thinks those who disagree with them are just trying to control other people’s bodies. Those opposed to Roe see this as a great white hope that will put an end to the senseless murder of the unborn. Both are currently hurling rage-induced invectives at each other as the chasm between the two groups grows ever wider.
But that is not where my focus for this week will be centered. Both of those sides are firmly galvanized in their beliefs and show no signs of being moved. My intent, rather, will be twofold. First, I’d like to put forward what I believe the scriptures have to say concerning abortion and the unborn. It is true that one could read their Bible from cover to cover and not come across the word “abortion.” Of course, this ultimately means nothing as something does not have to be addressed specifically by a name or designation in order for the Bible to address it. Many things in scripture are addressed by the means of principle or implication rather than explicit statements.
But what does the Bible have to say about the unborn? A sampling of what could be many passages will help demonstrate that God considers the unborn to be just as human and alive as those who have already been born (Isa 44:2; Jer. 1:5; 20:17; Exo. 21:22) Psalm 139:13 has David extolling the vast knowledge God has. David affirms here that God formed his inward parts and covered him in his mother’s womb. This shows an intimate understanding that God has of each one of us; that He knows each of us in such profound way even as we are being formed. When a pregnant Mary visited a pregnant Elizabeth in Luke 1:41, the child in the womb of Elizabeth leapt for joy at Mary’s greeting. This shows the emotion and humanity of the unborn.
This is not comprehensive, but enough to show that God considers the unborn child to have just as much personhood as born individuals. Coupled with that is the fact that God hates the hands that shed innocent blood (Prov. 6:17). Children are the most innocent and vulnerable members of our society. If God knows and formed each one of us from the very beginning, and babies are innocent having committed no wrongs (1 Jn. 3:4), and God hates the hands that shed innocent blood and it never entered into His mind to have mankind sacrifice their children for gain (Jer. 19:5), then it follows that God opposes anything that would rob these precious ones of their life that He gave them. And with the death toll of abortion since Roe was decided reaching over the 60,000,000 mark, I cannot begin to fathom how incensed the Lord must be at the callous destruction of life. We are storing up for ourselves the wrath of God (Rom. 2:5).
I come now to my second point. I believe with all the fire and rancor flowing from both sides, an important group is getting lost. By that I mean those women who perhaps have had an abortion in the past, but the guilt they feel about their decision has followed them ever since. It is to that group that I wish to speak to now.
First, the child that you aborted is not suffering or in pain. The reality is that he or she is safely and joyfully comforted in the arms of Jesus eternally. In 2 Samuel 12:22-23, after the death of David’s infant son, he declares that he will no longer mourn for him because it will not bring him back to life. In stating that his son could no longer come to him, he would eventually go to be with his son and therefore be united together again in heaven. In Matthew 18:3-5, Jesus stated that children possess the qualities that make one eligible to enter the kingdom of Heaven. Infants and children that die are in a safe state and will live eternally in heaven. That should bring some comfort to those who may be experiencing regret.
Second, there is forgiveness available to you. Sometimes the guilt we feel and the regret we have over past mistakes can leave us feeling as if we are irredeemable and without hope. We might begin to believe that God would never accept nor forgive us for what we’ve done. And with abortion prematurely ending the life of an innocent child, that guilt can become overwhelming. But there is forgiveness and there is hope through Jesus. Paul tells us that where sin abounds, the grace of God abounds even more to cover it (Rom. 5:20). Whether it’s theft, drugs, violence, or even murder, the grace found in Jesus Christ is ready to cover it all.
In Acts 2, Peter confronts the very people who just 50 days before had murdered Jesus Christ. He told them that God had raised Jesus from the dead and had made him Lord and Christ. Some of the people listening that day began to feel the weight of their guilt pressing down on them. What would God do to those who had murdered His only son (Matt 21:33-45)? They cried out to Peter and the apostles, asking them what they could do to be freed from such a burden. Peter didn’t tell them they were without hope or irredeemable. He told them to repent, and be baptized every one of them for the forgiveness of their sins (Acts 2:38). Those that received Peter’s words did so and that day all their guilt and past sins were washed away (Acts 2:41).
The blood of Jesus Christ can and does forgive and cover all our sins (Rev. 1:5). If you are carrying around crippling guilt from an abortion or any past mistake, please reach out to me. You don’t have to carry that guilt around forever and you don’t have to remain that person. Our old man can be crucified with Christ at the cross and our burden of sin and guilt can be left in its shadow (Rom. 6:6-7).
Jesus loves you and He doesn’t want you to carry that unbearable weight for your whole life. Let Him take that from you and be made into a new creation (2 Cor. 5:17) that can one day be reunited with that little one. If your past mistakes are hurting you, seek His face today.
