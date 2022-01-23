It’s common knowledge that belief or faith plays a prominent role in the New Testament. Paul declares to the Ephesian brethren that “by grace you have been saved through faith” (Eph. 2:8-9). Jesus told His disciples to not let their hearts be troubled, “you believe in God, believe also in me” (Jn. 14:1).
And perhaps the most well-known passage concerning belief “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life” (Jn. 3:16).
A firmly rooted belief or faith in God and the resurrection of His Son, Jesus, is the cornerstone of the Christian religion. But is this simply a mental acceptance or acknowledgement of information? Is belief alone enough? Or does the idea of “belief” and “faith” that the New Testaments presents involve more? As always, let’s allow the word of God to shape our understanding and take all of it as the truth (Psa. 119:160).
Let’s take John 3:16 and examine it. Jesus makes a comparison in verse 14-15 to an Old Testament example. It’s important to go back and examine the example that is being used. This takes us back to Numbers 21. Here the Israelites begin to complain against the Lord during their travels, disregarding all that the Lord had provided for them in their journey out of Egyptian bondage. Upon hearing their grumbling and disbelief, God sent venomous serpents among the people and any who were bitten died (Num. 21:6).
Seeking to be relieved from their torments, the Israelites came to Moses confessing their sins and asking him to pray to the Lord that He might take the serpents away. Moses prayed and told the people to make a brass image of a serpent, put it on a pole, and whoever looked upon the image would live (Num. 21:8-9). Now, note what an afflicted Israelite needed to do. They had to believe the information Moses spoke to them and then “act” upon that information. They could have believed as hard as they wanted, but if their belief did not move them to act and seek out the bronze image, they would not be healed.
Jesus is making this same point in John 3:16. He’s not saying that all one needs to do is believe some information someone tells them about Jesus. In fact, in the context of John 3:16, just five verses later, Jesus connects the one who “believes” with the one who “does the truth” (Jn. 3:5, 16, 21).
Consider a comparison of two verses. In John 3:16, believing results in eternal life. In Hebrews 5:9, eternal salvation is promised to those who obey Christ. If “eternal life” and “eternal salvation” are equal to the same idea, then the belief that saves is that which obeys.
This is a truth that is found all throughout God’s word. One need only turn to Hebrews chapter eleven, the “Faith Hall of Fame,” to see the kind of faith that is “pleasing to God” (Heb. 11:6). By faith, Noah built an ark to save his family (Heb. 11:7). Noah believed God and proved it by doing what God had told him to do. He would have been drown with the rest of the ungodly had he possessed “faith alone” with no obedience. By faith, the walls of Jericho fell after they were encircled for seven days (Heb. 11:30). God had given the Israelites the city (Josh. 6:2), but the Israelites had to believe God and then do all the things He said to claim it (Josh. 6:3-5).
Belief alone is not enough. The Jews who “believed” Jesus were later described by Him as children of the devil because their belief did not manifest in obedience (Jn. 8:30-31, 44). There were those of the Hebrews rulers who, although they believed on Jesus, nevertheless, because of Pharisaical pressure did not confess their faith (Jn. 12:42). Were they saved because they “believed” or did they need to obey, too (Matt. 10:32)? The answer is obvious. James states that faith by itself, if it does not have works, is dead (Jam. 2:14, 26).
Jesus said, “He who believes and is baptized will be saved” (Mk. 16:16). Think back on your conversion. Were you told to “just believe in Jesus” or “ask Jesus into your heart”? Or were you told to do what Jesus said to be saved? If not, let’s talk about it today and let the scriptures speak!
