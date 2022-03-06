Last week I put forward the proposition that an individual must submit to being immersed in water in order to be saved. We looked at numerous passages that described what is being accomplished when one, in faith, is baptized. We saw that one is saved after they are immersed (Mk. 16:16), that one’s sins are forgiven and washed away in baptism (Acts 2:38; 22:16), that one is buried into the benefits of Christ’s atoning death in baptism (Rom. 6:3-4), that one puts on Christ in baptism (Gal. 3:27), that one becomes a disciple through baptism (Matt. 28:19), and that one is saved by baptism (1 Pet. 3:21).
It seems to me that all of these descriptions are pretty necessary for one to receive salvation. And yet given these passages, many denominations within the religious world would hold this view to be heretical. What would they say in response to the position I’ve advanced? Beginning this week and in the coming weeks we will look at objections that individuals have posited against the necessity of baptism. Today we will look at a common argument: What about the thief on the cross?
Let’s study this question together.
Many find an inconsistency with water baptism being necessary to being saved and the account of the thief on the cross. The individual might rightfully ask “While hanging on the cross, Jesus pardoned the thief that was crucified with him. And that forgiveness was granted without water baptism (Lk. 23:43). Since the thief was not baptized, surely this is a case of salvation by faith, not by baptism.” This is a great question and I believe individuals ask this in complete sincerity. So, let’s consider the details of this question in the light of God’s word (Psa. 119:105).
The account of Jesus’ interactions with the thief during his crucifixion can be found in a few places in the gospels. There we see that both robbers reviled or reproached Christ (Matt. 27:44; Mk. 15:32). The Greek grammar suggests a repeated verbal assault. However, as things went on, one of the robbers had a change of heart. This change is noted only by Luke’s gospel (Lk. 23:38-43). Instead of reviling the Lord, he glorified Him and petitioned the Savior to remember him when He came into His kingdom. Jesus responded to his change in behavior graciously.
First, an assumption is made by the question in that “the thief on the cross was not baptized.” In the past I have asked individuals how they know that he was not and what passage would they refer me to that demonstrates he was not baptized. The text does not claim that he was not immersed and nowhere in the gospels is it mentioned that the thief was not baptized. Faith comes from the word of God (Rom. 10:17). How can I believe something the Bible doesn’t teach? We have no idea if he was or wasn’t, so any dogmatic claim either way should be dismissed as a pure assumption.
Second, while carrying out His earthly ministry, Jesus had the authority to forgive people of their sins personally and directly. As an example, while in Capernaum, Jesus encountered a paralyzed man who was carried to Christ by his friends. When the Lord “saw their faith,” He said, “Son, your sins are forgiven” (Mk. 2:5). Then, in order to establish His authority to forgive sins, he healed the man of his condition (Mk. 2:10). An interesting note to this account is the fact that no mention is made of the man repenting of his sins. If the example of the thief on the cross is a precedent for water baptism not being essential today, then this account in Mark 2 should set a precedent that no one need repent of their sins today. Such would violate other clear, explicit teachings of scripture (Lk. 13:3; Acts 17:30).
The fact is that while Jesus was on earth, He had the authority to dispense blessings directly based on the situation. But, upon His death, His authority now resides in His testamentary “will” (Heb. 9:15-17). And in that will we find water baptism specified as a condition for salvation (Mk. 16:16; Acts 2:38; 22:16; 1 Pet. 3:21). No man has the authority to eliminate that condition based upon something Jesus did in a previous period of time before His will was ratified. The thief on the cross encountered Christ during transitionary time where the Law of Moses, the Old Covenant, was still in effect (and therefore forgiveness of sins was accomplished through animal sacrifice) and yet the ministry of John the Baptist had begun (Lk. 16:16).
The thief on the cross was never subject to the Great Commission Jesus gave to His disciples after His resurrection (Matt. 28:18). This commission of the disciples was to preach the gospel to every creature (Mk. 16:15) and that whoever believed and was baptized (immersed) would be saved (Mk. 16:16). A commission that would begin on the day of Pentecost when 3,000 souls heard and believed the gospel and pleaded with Peter as to what they needed to do (Acts 2:37). Peter told them to repent and be immersed in order that that their sins might be forgiven by the blood of the savior (Acts 2:38; 22:26; Rev. 1:5). This is how baptism “does also now save you…through the resurrection of Jesus Christ (1 Pet. 3:21).
If you have questions of your own or would like more clarification, please don’t hesitate to ask. I care about your soul and wish to see you added to the Lord’s kingdom (Matt. 16:18-19). Next week we will look at whether the baptism under consideration is Spirit baptism or water baptism. Take care and God bless.
