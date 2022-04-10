“And He said to them, “Assuredly, I say to you that there are some standing here who will not taste death till they see the kingdom of God present with power.” (Mk. 9:1) Such a seemingly simple statement from the Lord and yet it has generated a profound confusion among believers. Some have posited that this has reference to the transfiguration of Christ. Others hold it has reference to the destruction of Jerusalem in AD 70 by Roman armies. And yet others believe this has reference to a yet future earthly kingdom that Jesus will establish upon His second advent.
The focus of this next series will be to determine when this kingdom was established or if it was established at all. Is the Kingdom of Heaven here now or is it something we are waiting to come? To begin our study, let’s look at the Kingdom of Heaven as it is found in the prophecies of scripture.
In Isaiah 2:2-3, the prophet speaks of a time when God, in the latter days, will establish His house. All nations will flow into this house and out of Zion will go forth the law and the word of the Lord from Jerusalem. Some key points are made here. First, we have a time frame given, in the latter or last days. Second, we’re given a location where this house of God will be established, Zion or Jerusalem. And third, this house will include people from all nations. This prophecy is repeated verbatim in Micah 4:1-4 as well.
In Daniel 2, we find another prophecy concerning the coming kingdom. Nebuchadnezzar is given a dream of a mysterious creature represented by different types of metals. He cannot understand the dream, so he sends for Daniel to interpret the dream for him. Daniel states that each of these differing metals of gold, silver, bronze, and iron represent kingdoms that will follow after Babylon. Each section of the beast representing a different period of time.
In v.34-35, Daniel says a stone was cut without hands that struck the fearsome image at its feet of clay and iron and broke them into pieces. Finally, all of the metals were crushed up and scattered to the wind and were found no more. The stone that struck the image then grows to become a great mountain that fills the whole earth. What a bizarre dream!
Daniel interprets the meaning of the dream to king Nebuchadnezzar. He says that the last kingdom, though it will have great power and will crush all other kingdoms, it will also be a fragile kingdom. And it is during this time of great political power, but national instability, the God of heaven will establish His kingdom. This will be a kingdom that will never be destroyed, it will stand forever, and it will consume all other kingdoms (Dan. 2:44-45) The stone that was cut without hands is God’s kingdom and represents a supernatural origin.
These differing metals have been commonly understood to represent subsequent periods of rule. First would be Babylon, this followed by the Medo-Persian reign, which was followed by ancient Greece and Alexander the Great, and finally the last kingdom, the feet of iron and clay, represents the Roman empire. God would establish His Kingdom during the period of this fourth kingdom.
God speaks to David through Nathan the prophet and tells him that after he is dead, He will set up his seed after him. He goes on to say that He will establish the kingdom of that seed (2 Sam. 7:12). So, whoever the seed of David would be, God would establish that person’s kingdom. Not only that, but this kingdom would be established after the death of David, but before the resurrection of the dead (Jn. 5:28-29). Amos 9:11-12 speaks of a day when God will raise up again the tabernacle of David that has fallen down. The remnant of Edom will possess it, as well as the Gentiles who are called by “My name.”
The prophecy of Joel 2:28-32, although not speaking of the kingdom, does reveal a great day where God will pour out His spirit on all flesh. Many wonderful signs will be performed by many without discrimination: Young and old, sons and daughters, menservants and maid servants. All will be recipients of this awesome display. In that day, whoever calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. The interesting facet of this prophecy is that this salvation and deliverance will take place in Mount Zion and Jerusalem and this will also occur “in the last days,” the same time the kingdom will be established.
This is certainly not an exhaustive list, but gives an idea of what the ordinary Jewish person understood and was looking for. God would establish His house in Mount Zion and Jerusalem, out of Jerusalem would go the law and the word of the Lord, it would be established in the last days, all nations would flow into this house of God, it would include the remnant of Israel as well as Gentiles called by the Lord’s name, it would be a kingdom of God’s design established during the power and instability of the feet of clay and iron, and it would crush all other kingdoms, fill the earth, and last forever. During these last days, God would also pour out His Spirit on all flesh and salvation will be found in Jerusalem, tying together the concepts of the coming Kingdom and Salvation. That gives us enough information to work with!
Next week we will move forward in history to the time of Christ and examine how Jesus and John the Baptist viewed the kingdom as well as the average man on the street. Will we be able to find the kingdom or is it simply a prophecy still waiting to be revealed? As always if you have any questions or comments, feel free to reach out and contact me. Many of you have done so and provided great encouragement and thanks and I have appreciated each one. God bless and have a great weekend!
Nick Shipman lives in Danville, IL., and is an evangelist for the churches of Christ. He can be reached at Nshipman87@yahoo.com or (217) 260-4812.
