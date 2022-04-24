This week we will be finishing up our series looking at the Kingdom of God. As always, I hope this has been informative and clear for you. Last week we looked at the Kingdom of God and how it was understood during the time and ministry of Jesus Christ. We saw that Jesus believed the Kingdom was “at hand,” that it would be established during the lifetime of His disciples, and he referred to it as the “church.” Let’s go ahead and find out when this Kingdom of God was established.
To start off, let’s connect a few dots for our own clarity. In Matthew 16:18-19, Jesus says this to Peter, “And I also say to you that you are Peter, and on this rock, I will build My church, and the gates of Hades shall not prevail against it. And I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven.” Here the Lord refers to the fact that He will build His church. He then refers to the church He is going to build (future tense) as “the Kingdom of Heaven.” So, Jesus considered the church to be the Kingdom of Heaven, or the Kingdom of God. Not only that, but He was going to give Peter the keys to this Kingdom. We know keys are for unlocking things which means that Peter would be given something that would unlock the Kingdom of Heaven to the world. We’ll come back to that later.
The passage we started this series out will be stated again, “Assuredly, I say to you that there are some standing here who will not taste death till they see the kingdom of God present with power” (Mk. 9:1). Here Jesus clearly states that not only will His contemporaries be alive at the time, but that they will actually see the Kingdom of God present, or come, with “power.” We see from Luke 24:49 that Jesus told His disciples to wait in Jerusalem until they receive the Promise of the Father. This “promise” is also referred to as “power from on High” in the same passage.
Right before the ascension of Christ back to Heaven, Luke records this account for us, “And being assembled together with them, He commanded them not to depart from Jerusalem, but to wait for the Promise of the Father, “which,” He said, “you have heard from Me; for John truly baptized with water, but you shall be baptized with the Holy Spirit not many days from now…But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit has come upon you; and you shall be witnesses to Me in Jerusalem, and in all Judea and Samaria, and to the end of the earth.” (Acts 1:4-5, 8).
Let’s bring the information from these passages together and draw a conclusion. Jesus said that He would build His church and that the church would be the Kingdom of Heaven, that the disciples would be alive and see the Kingdom of God come with power, that this power would be given to them in Jerusalem, and that this power would be the baptism of the Holy Spirit (Matt. 16:18-19; Mk. 9:1; Lk. 24:49; Acts 1:4-5, 8). If we can find out when the disciples received the baptism of the Holy Spirit, we’ll find the long-promised Kingdom of God being established.
After the ascension of Jesus in chapter one, we find the disciples in the upper room in Jerusalem on Pentecost in Acts chapter 2 waiting for the promise of the Father. In Acts 2:1-4, we see the baptism of the Holy Spirit being given, as promised, to the disciples. This power enabled them to speak in languages they had never spoken before. This extraordinary event garnered the attention of those gathered in Jerusalem to celebrate and they wanted to know what it meant. We find Peter then standing up among the eleven and delivering the first gospel message to the world.
He preaches to them about the man they had murdered with their wicked hands, how that this man was the promised, prophesied messiah, the very son of God! And that this man that they had crucified God had raised from the dead, making Him both Lord and Christ (Acts 2:22-36). Some hearing these truths were pricked in their hearts and cried out to the disciples asking to know what they could do to be freed from their guilt. Peter tells them to “repent, and let every one of you be baptized in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins” (Acts 2:37-38).
We see that those who gladly received the words of Peter were baptized and upon their baptism God added them to the church (Acts 2:41, 47). If the church was the Kingdom, as Jesus said it was, and upon hearing and obeying the gospel these people were added to the church, then the Kingdom of God was established on the day of Pentecost in the first century and people were being added by God to it! The Kingdom has already come! The “keys” given to Peter was the gospel, the gospel unlocked the kingdom of God so that upon being cleansed by the blood of Christ in baptism, people could be added to it. The Kingdom is the church, the body of the redeemed.
Just to confirm this, consider several passages from later in the New Testament after the church is established. John informs his audience that he is a brother and a companion with them “in the kingdom” (Rev. 1:9). People who obeyed the gospel had been delivered from darkness into the “Kingdom of Christ” (Col. 1:13). Paul is explaining and preaching the “Kingdom of God” while in bondage (Acts 28:23). The Thessalonian brethren had been called into the “Kingdom by God” (1 Thess. 2:12).
Christians are preaching the “Kingdom of God” everywhere they go, but what they are really doing is establishing the church by preaching the gospel (Acts 8:12). Jesus did not fail to establish His kingdom, nor is it something He is still waiting to do. The Kingdom of God is here now and it is the church! And the wonderful news is that you, too, can be added to this glorious Kingdom today where Christ is reigning as King of Kings and Lord of Lords over His people. Only those who obey the gospel of Jesus Christ will be added to that kingdom. There is only one kingdom and therefore only one church. Won’t you obey the gospel today (1 Cor. 15:1-4; Mk. 16:16; Acts 2:38)? Will you allow God to cleanse you and add you to His kingdom? It is my prayer that you do not hesitate, my friends. Be a part of God’s people today!
