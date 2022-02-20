In last week’s article we looked at how, in the gospel, God’s plan of making sinful man righteous is revealed. We saw that God does this through the atoning sacrifice of His son, Jesus, on the cross. This shedding of blood was done so that there could be “remission of sins” (Matt. 26:28). The gospel is God’s power to save, but what does man need saved from? This will be our consideration as we unpack Romans 1:18.
Paul, in continuing his thought from verse 17, states “For the wrath of God is revealed from heaven against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men, who suppress the truth in unrighteousness.” A plan of righteousness has been made known “because” God’s wrath is revealed against all sin. The gospel induces men to accept it as it exonerates him from God’s wrath that he rightly deserves. If the gospel was to be a real benefit to man, a real power to save him, there must first be a need for it. If the world was not lost, there would be no need to save it; or if the world was lost and there was already a means to save it available, then there is no need for the gospel or Jesus Christ.
The reality is the world is lost to sin (1 Jn. 5:19). Jesus said He came to save the world, not condemn it. Why? Because the world stood condemned already (Jn. 3:17). The Lord came to seek and save the lost (Lk. 19:10). Whether Jesus came or not, everyone stands condemned under God’s wrath by their sin, for sin is a transgression of God’s law (1 Jn. 3:4) and, as Paul will state in a later chapter, “all have sinned” (Rom. 3:23). Our sin, our violation of God’s will, separates us from God (Isa. 59:2), and the wages, or what is owed, for sin is eternal death (Rom. 6:23). Therefore, the gospel reveals how God cleanses men from their unrighteousness and makes them righteous: by the death of His son.
But what is it to be unrighteous and ungodly? Perhaps these terms are best explained by their opposites. Some have confused “godliness” with “godlikeness”, but the term does not carry such a meaning. Godliness entails piety, reverence, and a respect for God and the sacred things. Therefore “ungodliness” would be impiety, irreverence, and a lack of respect for God and the sacred. There is no loss for ungodliness in our world today.
Righteousness concerns itself with being just, divinely approved, and acceptable to God, or a state of rightness or acceptableness. This plays out in our actions toward God and men. Righteousness is treating God and our fellow man rightly. Unrighteousness would be a failure to treat God and our fellow man rightly. It would be unjust, disapproved, unacceptable, incorrect behavior, morally or otherwise.
A godly person may, in a spur of passion, mistreat his fellow man, but later be filled with remorse and penitence toward God for the unrighteous thing he has done. Such a one still reveres and respects God. But the ungodly are not so (Psa. 1:1-6). They do not take God into account for what they do or how they act. They have no reverence for God, His church, or His worship. Their master is their own passions and desires (Phil. 3:19; Rom. 16:18). Without reverence to God and His righteous ways (Psa. 119:172), how do we expect our interactions with our fellow man to play out?
We praise and celebrate deviant immoral behavior, and we seek to defraud and cheat our fellow man. Men and women use, abuse, and discard each other without a care or thought and the children conceived by such relations scraped into the trash as unwanted and uncared for. Our entire political structure is seemingly built on a foundation of lies and deception. We EXPECT our leaders to lie to us!
This entire parade of degeneracy that characterizes our country and culture is firmly rooted in ungodliness. The apostle Paul says those who practice such unrighteousness will not inherit the kingdom of God (1 Cor. 6:9-10), but instead will have their part with the lost in Hell (Rev. 21:8). This is the wrath of God that is revealed against the unrighteous and ungodly.
Out of His love for mankind, God has provided a way for mankind to be made righteous that is designed to meet his needs. This was done by a Father offering His only Son as sacrifice for His creation that He so dearly loves. If you wish to be made righteous, holy, and live in the light of God’s love, won’t you obey the gospel? If you don’t know how, won’t you reach out to me today and we can look at God’s word together? Do not hesitate another moment for today is the day of salvation (2 Cor. 6:2; Psa. 95:7-8).
