In our Sunday morning lessons, I have been going through the book of Romans. We have paused on a few verses to glean the heavenly wisdom from them, and I will be sharing these thoughts over the next few weeks with you.
In chapter one we find a wonderful passage penned by the apostle Paul that I believe sets the theme for the rest of the book. Verse 16 sets forth a bold and oft quoted statement from the apostle of Christ: “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ, for it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes, for the Jew first and also to the Greek.” Why should anyone be ashamed of the gospel? It has God as its source, Jesus Christ and His salvation as its subject, the Holy Spirit as its revelator, the highest ideals as its philosophy of life, and heaven as its ultimate goal. To be ashamed of the gospel is to be ashamed of God, of Christ, and of the Holy Spirit!
Rome was the premiere city of the greatest empire the world had ever seen at that time. The city of Rome was the hub of rulers, riches, social status, philosophy, education, culture, religion, and life. Think of Los Angeles, New York, and London all combined into one city. A place where every thought, every idea, every desire could be met and fulfilled in its fullest sense. Against that backdrop, one could understand that preaching a faith that placed lofty and high morals upon its adherents, that taught self-denial and discipline of one’s passions and appetites, and the worship of a resurrected savior might lead one to be ashamed of the gospel. Even today people are ashamed of the gospel. But Paul did not have this trepidation. Why?
“For it is the power of God to salvation for everyone who believes.” Two points can be made here. One, the gospel has complete efficacy to save mankind to the uttermost, regardless of what they’ve done in the past. Two, the extent of this efficacy will reach to all who believe and obey it, without distinction of race, class, or gender. The gospel breaks down these walls and joins all together as one people (1 Pet. 2:9-10). Just as it was God’s creative power that framed the worlds, He used His saving power to redeem mankind. And this saving power is found in the gospel of Jesus Christ. Paul knew that whatever opposition he would find in Rome he could meet it head on as he wielded God’s power as he preached ( 2 Cor. 10:3-6). And although Paul understood the power of God to save man was found in the gospel, the sad reality today is that some religious people don’t believe this truth.
Some believe that before one can even believe the gospel God must first “regenerate” the person by having the Holy Spirit directly operate on them. This removes their “sinful total depravity” so they can respond to the gospel. The problem is that the New Testament ties “regeneration” with “salvation.” In Titus 3:3-7, Paul says that Jesus “saves” us through the “washing of regeneration and renewal of the Holy Spirit” (see Jn. 3:5 and Eph. 5:26 for parallel statements). If one is saved when they are “regenerated” and they are “regenerated” by a direct operation of the Spirit, then it is that same direct operation of the Spirit that saves them and not the gospel.
Others elevate secular activities as the means of drawing men to God with the gospel coming later, if at all. There seems to be no end to the activities and gimmicks churches involve themselves in to draw in the world: bake sales, bounce houses, volleyball ball and basketball tournaments, cookouts, trunk or treats, and costly “family life centers.”
But the gospel is God’s drawing and saving power (Jn. 6:44-45; Tit. 2:11-14; 2 Thess. 2:14). A hotdog will not save someone’s soul, but the gospel will. These are simply worldly means of enticing worldly minded people. What you draw people with is what will keep them. If they are drawn by the gospel, then the gospel will keep them and sustain them. If they are drawn by entertainment, then they’ll only stay until the next best thing comes along.
Next week we will look at what the gospel is and what makes it God’s power to save. If you’re interested in studying more, please contact me today.
