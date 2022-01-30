I imagine there would be little disagreement with the idea that our country is more divided than ever.
Americans seem incapable of coming together and uniting as one people in one nation with one goal. Sharp division can be found on pretty much any topic be it abortion, political party affiliation, climate change, moral issues, social issues, race relationships, healthcare, you name it. And the drum beat from most political commentators is that Americans need to find a way to be united again for the good of the country.
While I agree that is a noble sentiment and a worthy endeavor, this sentiment vanishes out the window when it comes to religious unity and being one people in Christ. In religion, the attitude of the day is “unity in diversity” and “choose the church of your choice!” One need only drive through the city to see many different churches: Baptist, Methodist, Catholic, Pentecostal, Non-denominational, etc. These different religious institutions don’t all teach the same doctrine. If they did, there wouldn’t be so many.
The Holy Spirit, through the apostle Paul, commanded that there be no divisions and that everyone needs to speak the same thing (1 Cor. 1:10). If that is true, then why are we ok with so much religious division? Why do we accept speaking different things and doctrines when God told us not to? In His prayer for unity, Jesus said that the oneness and unity of His followers would be evidence that the Father had sent Him (Jn. 17:21). And this oneness would be of the same unity that the Father and Son share (Jn. 17:23). If unity and oneness of the body of Christ is evidence for believing in Christ, then division, disunity, and disjunction of the body of Christ must be evidence for disbelief.
Ultimately, it is man-made creeds, confessions, and traditions that separate men from each other in religion (Matt. 15:13). Based on these human traditions, men have created different churches and religious institutions to associate themselves with. But from the beginning, it was not so. Speaking to His disciples, Jesus said He would build “His” church (Matt. 16:18-19). Jesus would build the church and it would belong to Him. The apostle Paul says that Jesus Christ purchased the church with His own blood by His death on the cross (Acts 20:28).
But how many churches did Jesus shed His blood to purchase? The apostle Paul says the Father has made Christ head over all things to the church “which is His body” (Eph. 1:22-23). Again, Paul states there is only “one body” (Eph. 4:4). Finally, Paul declares that Jesus is the savior of that “body” (Eph. 5:23). So, if the church is the body, and there is only one body, then there is only one church Jesus shed His blood to save. There are only as many churches as there are gods, and Paul said there’s only one God (Eph. 4:6). If there’s only one true God, then there is only one true church one can belong.
When the first people obeyed the gospel and became Christians, they were not added to a denomination. In fact, there were no denominations in existence. When they received Peter’s words, repented, and were baptized, God added those individuals, Himself, to His church (Acts 2:38, 41, 47) of which there is only one. Denominational institutions such as the Baptists, Methodists, Catholics, Pentecostals, Presbyterians, Lutherans, etc., were not created until long after the church of Christ was established. One could read their Bible from cover to cover and be no more knowledgeable of the various denominations than when they started. The reality is these institutions are not found in God’s word. And if they didn’t come from God, where did they come from (Matt. 21:23-25)?
Let’s drop the man-made creeds, confessions, and traditions that only serve to divide and separate us. If we do what the early Christians did, then we will be what they were: Christians only (Acts 11:26). And if we obey what they did, we’ll be added to the same thing they were: the church of Christ (Rom. 16:16).
Where do you stand? Could you open your Bible and find your religious congregation on the pages of God’s word? If you can’t, would you be willing to investigate? If so, please reach out to me today and let’s look at the scriptures together.
