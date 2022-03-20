This week we will be continuing our discussion of water baptism by considering the question of whether “faith” excludes baptism. Building off this concept, we will also consider whether baptism is a work of faith, and therefore required by God for man to perform, or is it a work of merit and therefore unnecessary.
Most of the Protestant world has written baptism off as a “work” and therefore excluded as a condition of salvation required by God that one must obey to be redeemed by Christ. Individuals would cite passages from Romans, Ephesians, and Galatians, placing a strong emphasis on “faith” and not “works.” “We are saved by grace through faith and not of works,” they would say, “and baptism is a work, therefore it’s not needed to be saved.”
First, let’s consider some terms. The word translated “faith” comes from the Greek word “pistis.” This word carries the idea of “faith, belief, trust, confidence; fidelity, faithfulness” (Strong’s Concordance). Thayer, in his Greek Lexicon, defines “pistis” as a “Conviction of the truth of anything” and in reference to the New Testament “a conviction or belief respecting man’s relationship to God and divine things, generally with the included idea of trust and holy fervor born of faith and conjoined with it” (Thayer’s Greek Lexicon).
Faith then can be understood as a complete trust or confidence in someone or something. Note that the definition, in and of itself, does not exclude obedience or works. In fact, some instances in scripture contrast “believing” or “having faith” with “disobedience” (John 3:36, ASV). “Faith comes by hearing and hearing by the word of God.” (Rom. 10:17). God’s revelation is meant to produce faith in individuals (Rom. 1:16-17). It is not something produced by man but is a response to what God has revealed to man.
Next, let’s consider the word translated “work.” The word for “work” comes from the Greek word “ergon.” This word is translated as “work” or “works” some 96 times in the New Testament. The word means “work, task, employment; a deed, action; that which is wrought or made, a work” (Strong’s Concordance). Discovery Bible defines the term as “a deed or action that carries out or completes an inner desire, intension, or purpose.” Note that the word, in and of itself, does not exclude faith, but in some cases seems to presuppose an inner intention, which certainly would include faith.
As with all words, these two that we have defined need to be understood in the context they’re found. While these definitions give us a working frame of reference, context will always determine the true meaning of any word. If one is a student of the Bible, he will soon see that there are at least five different kinds of “works” that the scriptures consider.
There are hypocritical religious works, such that the scribes and Pharisees involved themselves with in Jesus’ day. These were rebuked by Christ (Matt. 6:5; 23:5). There are works of human merit or goodness that one might rely on to be justified apart from submission to the will of Christ (Eph. 2:9; Tit. 3:5). There are works of the law of Moses, which are a prominent subject throughout the New Testament (Rom. 3:28; Gal. 2:16). There are works of ungodly men, evil works, or works of darkness (Rom. 13:12; Eph. 5:11; Gal. 5:19). Finally, there are works that fulfill the commands of God and are found throughout the pages of the New Testament (Jn. 6:28-29; 9:4; 14:15). If one simply throws out all “works” without distinction or care, he will quickly find himself in a predicament.
Jesus, in response to the people’s question of what works they needed to do, responded by saying “This is the work [ergon] of God, that you believe in Him whom He sent” (Jn. 6:28-29). Jesus said there were “works” that God required of men, but if we throw out all works, we just threw out faith. One can quickly see we must practice care in our understanding of these matters.
Someone might have read this far and said, “What does this have to do with water baptism?” Ephesians 2:8-9 and Titus 3:5 have under their consideration works of human merit or goodness, Romans 4:4-6, and Galatians 2:16 (and most of the discussion concerning “works” in these letters) are considering works of the law of Moses. So then where does baptism fit in? It is in the class of works that God has approved and commanded men to obey and are therefore required by God. Water baptism is not a work of human merit, goodness, or created by man, nor is it a work of the devil or the law of Moses. In fact, it is God who does the spiritual work in our baptism (Col. 2:11-12).
Titus 3:5 makes a distinction that Jesus saves us “not by works of righteousness which we have done, but…through the washing of regeneration and renewing of the Holy Spirit” an obvious reference to water baptism. Water baptism falls into the works of faith, or obedience, that James has under consideration in his epistle. There, we are not saved by “faith only” (Jam. 2:24) but are justified by works [ergon]. And it is by “works” that our “faith” is made complete (Jam. 2:22). We manifest our complete trust and confidence in Christ when we obey what God has commanded us to do to be saved (Mk. 16:15-16; Acts 2:38; Rom. 10:9-10; Gal. 3:26-27) and through our Christian life.
Next week we will wrap up our study by considering common passages that are often cited as proof against the necessity of water baptism. As always, if you have any questions, feel free to reach out by email or phone. I pray you have a good week and God bless.
