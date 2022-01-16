The idea of grace might bring about different images in one’s mind. A few dictionary definitions render the meaning as “simple elegance or refinement of movement,” and another “courteous goodwill.” In the realm of business and collections, it may refer to the period granted to the debtor in which they are free from any penalties on what they owe. However, for our consideration, let’s examine the word in a biblical context.
The word grace derives from the Greek word “charis.” In secular usage it related to “rejoicing,”
“sweetness,” or “attractiveness.” It eventually came to signify “favor,” “goodwill,” and “lovingkindness.”
In the New Testament, the term “grace” adopts a redemptive meaning in the way God makes available
his favor on behalf of sinful man who in no way deserves it. All through the sacred text, emphasis is
repeatedly placed upon the fact that salvation is the result of Heaven’s grace. With this understanding of
the word, let’s observe some truths associated with salvation by God’s grace.
First, grace is for everyone. In his letter to Titus, Paul declared that the grace of God had
appeared bringing salvation to all men (Tit. 2:11). This, of course, does not entail that all men are saved,
but that the potential for salvation is available to all who would access it by God’s plan of redemption
(Rom. 5:1; 6:3-4, 17).
Second, grace is not earned. We must always keep in the forefront of our minds that mankind is
not deserving of God’s salvation. No one can “earn” their pardon by works of human merit. If we could,
then we would have reason to boast, but such is impossible (Eph. 2:8-9). Even if we were able to
perform everything God commanded of us, we would still be, as Jesus stated in Luke 17:10,
“unprofitable servants.” Our sins have plunged us into a deep debt that no one can remove except the
one to whom it is owed (Matt. 18:24-27).
Finally, grace is in a particular place or state. Contrary to what some may believe, grace is not
something one simply claims to have after “believing” or “accepting Jesus into their heart.” The New
Testament affirms that grace is located in one place: Jesus Christ. In his letter to the Ephesian brethren,
the apostle Paul affirms that all spiritual blessings are “in Christ” (Eph. 1:3). To this he would later add
that “in Him [Christ] we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the
riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7). When writing to the young preacher Timothy, Paul exhorted him to be
strong in the grace that is “in Christ Jesus” (2 Tim. 2:1). Salvation, Paul would go on to say, is also “in
Christ Jesus” (2 Tim. 2:10).
At this point one may be wondering, “Well, how does one access this grace that is in Jesus?”
Once again, the apostle Paul writes that grace is accessed by faith (Rom. 5:1; Eph. 2:8-9). But this is not a
dead faith devoid of obedience. It is an active faith that obeys the will of the Lord (Jam. 2:21-26). Paul
affirmed that we are “saved by grace through faith,” but later in the same epistle says sinners are
cleansed by the washing of water with the word (Eph. 5:26). “Saved” and “cleansed” stand for the same
idea. To put it another way, Jesus Christ saves us through the washing of regeneration and the renewing
of the Holy Spirit (Tit. 3:5). Yet, this is said to be equal to being “justified by his grace” (Tit. 3:7).
If salvation, grace, and all spiritual blessings are in Christ, when does our faith culminate into
placing us into Jesus? There’s only one act the New Testament says accomplishes this: water baptism. In
Romans 6 Paul reminds the Christians in Rome that they were baptized into Christ and the benefits of
his death (Rom. 6:3-4). In Galatians, Paul would state that those who were baptized into Christ had put
on Christ. Being baptized is the way into God’s grace, it is the moment our faith in Jesus Christ makes us
whole and our sins are washed away by the Savior’s blood (Acts 22:16; Rev. 1:5; Col. 2:11-12).
Where do you stand when it comes to God’s grace? Are you in or out? The good news is that no
matter how far off you are, the blood of Jesus will bring you back to the Savior again (Eph. 2:13). Let me
help you with that decision today.
