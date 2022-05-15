Recently I’ve seen a number of sources putting forward the idea that people need to be more Christ-like and not focus so much on being biblical. One individual claimed that people aren’t walking away from Christianity as much as they are choosing to be more Christ-like and less concerned with “bigoted, dated interpretations.” The sentiment is that if we simply focus on being loving, kind, and merciful like Jesus, then that’s all we really need and the rest of scripture is secondary.
I’d like to put forward the position this week that such thinking is not only contradictory, but also unChrist-like to the core. Why choose one or the other? The truth is to be Christ-like is to be biblical and vice-versa!
To start, how does one even know how to be Christ-like apart from what God has revealed in His word? If I were to ask you what it meant to be “Christ-like” what would you say? And after you answered if I were to ask, “How do you know that to act that way is Christ-like?” I imagine most people would turn to their Bibles in order to demonstrate the proof to their claims. But such behavior is exactly my point: nobody knows what it is to be Christ-like apart from what the Bible reveals to us.
Paul makes the argument in 1 Corinthians 2 that just as one man cannot know the mind of another man unless that man reveals his mind to the first, so it is with God (1 Cor. 2:10-11). No man would know the will of God or what He desires unless He revealed His mind to mankind. And He has done so by the Holy Spirit, who then delivered these words to the apostles to teach (1 Cor. 2:13). These words were written down and compiled into what we call “the Bible.”
Another example is in the gospel of John. In John 20:30:31, John concludes his gospel account with these words, “And truly Jesus did many other signs in the presence of His disciples, which are not written in this book; but these are written that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that believing you may have life in His name.” The point of John writing down these accounts was in order to produce faith in the risen Lord in those who would eventually read it. “Fatih comes by hearing, and hearing by the word of God” (Rom. 10:17).
Neither you nor I were there to witness Jesus here on earth or see His ministry unfold. We didn’t see His trial, His torturous march to Calvary, nor His brutal execution. We were not there to see His body entombed and we most certainly did not see His glorious triumph over death and the grave in His resurrection. But because of the scriptures, I can read and understand these truths and come to believe in Jesus Christ.
Without God’s revelation, how could I understand what the will of the Lord is (Eph. 5:17)? Paul tells Timothy that the scriptures were given so that the man of God might be complete and equipped for every good work (2 Tim. 3:16-17). How can I be thoroughly equipped to serve Jesus and be like Him in every thing I do without the Bible to enlighten and inform me as to what those good works are? Paul encouraged the Corinthians to imitate him as he imitated Christ (1 Cor. 11:1). How can I know if Paul was imitating Christ or not without something to compare his actions to? How can I know if I’m imitating Christ without the scriptures to reveal the person of Christ to me?
Next, what was Jesus’ attitude toward God’s word? Did Jesus tell the people to simply focus on being nice and kind like He was doing and to stop worrying about everything else God had commanded? On the contrary, Jesus’ constant comparisons of the conduct of the religious leaders with what God had commanded and how they had fallen very short infuriated them to the point of murder. Let’s look at Jesus’ use and attitude toward scripture.
Jesus’ attitude toward scripture was that it was divinely inspired, authoritative, and regarded it as objective, propositional, and absolute truth. One can see from His use of scripture that He did not regard it as of secondary importance, but the very grounds for belief and action (Lk. 24:25; John 5:39, 46-47). In His engagement with Satan in the wilderness, Jesus repeatedly referenced God’s word to refute the error of the devil (Matt. 4:1-11). Make note of the Lord’s constant reference of “It is written” followed by a quoted scripture.
He took issue with the fallacious interpretations of the religious leaders by pointing them back to what God had said (Matt. 15:1-9). He answered the Sadducees false understanding of the resurrection by referencing back to scripture (Matt. 22:23-33) and the Pharisees concerning the identity of the Messiah (Matt. 22:41-46). Again and again, it is demonstrated that Jesus was firmly grounded and capable in the scriptures. He encouraged people to hear the word of God and keep it (Lk. 11:28), that if an individual truly loved Him, He should keep the Lord’s commands (Jn. 14:15), and that His words will be the standard of judgement against all men at the end of time (Jn. 12:48). It sounds to me like Jesus was very biblical in addition to being loving, merciful, patient, kind, and just.
In conclusion, if one is being a bigot then one is being neither Christ-like nor biblical. But we don’t dissolve our bigotry by being less biblical. Paul said we should let the words of Christ dwell in us richly (Col. 3:16). We should turn to the scriptures and let the words of Christ found there transform and renew our minds (Col. 3:10). On the other end, one is not being Christ-like by tolerating or being accepting of things the scriptures condemn. Jesus did not tolerate such disregard for God’s word, and if we wish to be Christ-like, neither should we.
Let us strive to be truly Christ-like in every facet of our lives, and in order to do that, we must become more biblical. We must strive to be biblical, not just to win an argument or to appear better than someone else, but to help them see what God desires to make out of them. And by being truly biblical, we will grow to be more Christ-like.
