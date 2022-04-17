Last week we looked at some Old Testament prophecies concerning the coming Kingdom of promise and made some observations. We saw that it would be established in the last days, that it would arise in Jerusalem, and it would encompass all people. This week we’re jumping forward to the time of Christ and taking a look at how Jesus and other first century people spoke and thought of this yet revealed kingdom.
According to the apostle Matthew, Jesus was born in the days of Herodian kings. And according to Luke, those were the days of the Roman Caesars as well (Lk. 3:1-3). If we remember from last week from Daniel 2:44-45, this was also to be the time when the Messiah would come and establish His Kingdom.
Both Jesus and John the Baptist carried out powerful ministries which had the Kingdom as their foundation. John the Baptist preached that the Kingdom of heaven, the kingdom of Old Testament prophecy and promise, was “at hand,” which meant to draw near or to come soon (Matt. 3:1-2). Jesus, as well, began His ministry preaching that the Kingdom of heaven was “at hand” (Matt. 4:17).
In addition to this preaching, consider how Luke describes the people. They were “in expectation” (Lk. 3:15) What were they in expectation of? They were awaiting and expecting the Messiah and His Kingdom. Why were they in expectation? Because they knew what the prophets had said and they knew it was time for the Kingdom of heaven to be established!
In Matthew 6:10 we find the Lord teaching His disciples to pray. Of note in the prayer is that Jesus tells them to pray for the Kingdom to come. We can know from this model prayer, then, that the Kingdom was still future and was not established during the Lord’s earthly ministry. Later, in Matthew 16:18-19, Jesus promises to build His church and that He would give Peter the keys to the kingdom.
What Jesus called “church” in v.18, He called “kingdom” in v.19. Did the Lord build one thing and give Peter keys to something different? From this passage we can see that Jesus is saying that the kingdom is still future, but the kingdom would be the church.
If the kingdom of heaven was at hand, then when could we expect for it to arrive? We began our study with a passage from Mark 9:1 “And He said to them, “Assuredly, I say to you that there are some standing here who will not taste death till they see the kingdom of God present with power.” From the words of Christ here we can draw a few conclusions: (1) the kingdom of God would come with power, and (2) some of Jesus’ contemporaries standing there with Him would live to see this kingdom come with power.
Now, if they kingdom was to be yet thousands of years in the future, we either have some very, very old apostles walking around, or Jesus was incorrect about the timing of the kingdom. Since both of these ideas untenable, it must mean that that Kingdom of God was established sometime within the lifetime of Jesus’ audience. Jesus expected this as well as the people He interacted with. If the kingdom of heaven was near in the first century, it cannot also be “at hand” for us living today.
Following the crucifixion of Jesus, a man named Joseph of Arimathaea asks Pilate for the body of Christ. What’s of note for our study is that Luke again describes this man as one who “himself was also waiting for the kingdom of God” (Lk. 23:50-51). The disciples of Jesus Christ understood the promise of the Lord to indicate the soon appearance of His Kingdom. And during the forty-day interim between the resurrection and the ascension, Jesus taught the disciples from the text of the prophets of old the things concerning the Kingdom. In Luke 24:44-48, Jesus gives some time indicators for His coming Kingdom and gives three statements of note: (1) repentance and remission of sins, (2) would begin in Jerusalem, and (3) it would include all nations. This is a fulfillment of what we saw in Isaiah 2, Isaiah 9, Joel 2, Amos 9 and Daniel 2. The kingdom would be established in Jerusalem, all nations would flow into it, God would pour out His Spirit on all flesh, and whoever called on the name of the Lord would be saved.
Drawing the threads together for this week we see that during the time of Jesus Christ, the people were expecting a messiah and kingdom to be established. We saw from Jesus and John the Baptist that the kingdom of heaven had drawn near and was at hand. Jesus told His disciples that they should pray for the kingdom to come and that some of them would still be alive when it was established. We saw Jesus confirm that when the kingdom did come it would come with “power.” And we saw that Jesus referred to the church He was going to build as “the kingdom.”
So, when was this kingdom established? Does the Bible tell us when or is it something that we are still waiting for in our own time? Next week we will look at the early church and what the text has to say about the kingdom following the resurrection and ascension of Christ. If you have questions, do not hesitate to reach out to me. I pray you have a wonderful weekend and week and God bless!
