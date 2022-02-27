Is water baptism necessary in order for one to be saved from sins? This may seem like a trivial question for most people who are religiously affiliated. Most faith traditions, while practicing some form of baptism that includes water, would firmly deny the question I began with. As one local denomination puts it: “It should be made clear that there is no saving power in baptism—it is meant as a first step of obedience for those who are already saved…” (myhomecalvary.org/beliefs/).
This week we will be looking at what the New Testament says about water baptism and what it accomplishes and why I will be answering the opening question with a resounding “Yes!” In the coming weeks, I will then field some common objections and questions individuals have raised or might have. By the end I hope we can come to see what God’s word has to say on the matter. If you have questions of your own, feel free to contact me with them.
To begin, the word baptism comes from the original Greek word “baptidzo.” You’ll notice it looks very similar to our English word “baptize” and you would be right. This is what we call a transliteration in translation. The original word was simply carried over into English and without much change in form. And while the word in English has a rather imprecise meaning, in the original Greek this is not so. The word carries the meaning of “to dip, to immerse, to plunge, to wash, to submerge in water” (BDAG, Greek-English Lexicon, 1979, p. 131; 2000, p.164). William D. Mounce says that the word, “Literally means to put or go under water” (Complete Expository Dictionary, p.52). The word does not mean pouring or sprinkling.
In the New Testament, we first see John the Baptist preaching a “baptism of repentance for the remission of sins (Mk. 1:4; Lk. 3:3). John’s baptism was also an immersion in water (Matt. 3:5-6). The purpose of this baptism was for the nation of Israel. John’s mission was to be the forerunner of Jesus Christ. He was to prepare the way of the Lord and make His paths straight (Matt. 3:3). His duty was to make ready a people prepared for the Lord (Lk. 1:17). Many people came out to John to submit to the baptism he was performing (Matt. 3:5), but the Pharisees and lawyers of the law rejected the will of God and were not baptized by John (Lk. 7:30).
After His crucifixion and resurrection from the dead, Jesus entrusted His disciples with the Great Commission. They were to go and preach the gospel to every creature (Mk. 16:15), and whoever believed and was baptized would be saved (16:16). Note that Jesus Himself puts salvation AFTER baptism according to Mark. In Matthew 28:18-20, Jesus says the disciples are to go and make disciples of all the nations. How does one become a disciple of Jesus Christ? By being taught and then baptized.
Here baptism is necessary for becoming a disciple.
Water baptism was an act that was commanded by the Lord Jesus that must be done in order for a person to be saved. Let’s consider what else the New Testament has to say about what water baptism accomplishes. In John 3:3-5, Jesus Christ says that “unless a man is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the kingdom of heaven.” In Acts 2:38, Peter says baptism is for “the forgiveness of sin.”
In Acts 22:16, Ananias tells Saul to arise and “be baptized, and wash away your sins, calling on the name of the Lord.” In Romans 6:3-4, Paul reminds the Roman Christians that “as many of us as were baptized into Christ were baptized into His death?” In Galatians 3:26-27, Paul tells the Galatians that they had all become sons of God by faith in Christ Jesus. How? “For as many of you as were baptized into Christ have put on Christ.” In 1 Peter 3:21, speaking of the flood water of Noah, the apostle draws a parallel when he states emphatically that “There is an antitype that now saves us — baptism … through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
Let’s be honest with ourselves here for a moment. If water baptism is connected to salvation, forgiveness of sins, being placed into Christ, entering the kingdom of heaven, putting on Christ by faith, having one’s sins washed away, and being saved, how can individuals turn around and say it’s not necessary? Can one go to heaven without being saved? Can one enter the heavenly realms of eternity without having their sins washed away? Can one be saved without being in Christ or putting on Christ? Is one a Christian apart from being born again? To ask is to answer! And yet religious traditions have honest and sincere people denying the very words of God.
As we continue this study in the coming weeks, take some time to rethink your baptism. What was it you were baptized for? Was it for the reasons found on the pages of scripture or was it done as “an outward sign of an inward grace already received”? One of those reasons is inspired and required by God; the other is a doctrine and tradition of men. If you have questions about this topic or any other, feel free to reach out to me at any time. God bless!
