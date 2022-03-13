This week we’re going to continue looking at questions or objections individuals have had to water baptism being needed to be saved. If you have come in late to the discussion, the previous two articles can be found on the Commercial-News website by searching for my name in the search bar.
A note before we begin, the article from last week contained excerpts and references from an article by the late brother Wayne Jackson. It appears I sent my draft version of the piece to the publishers, and it lacked the proper and final citations from that article. I will provide the citation at the end of the piece to give credit where credit is due. My apologies for the oversight and a good lesson to not proof-read your work at 12:30 a.m.!
Is the baptism of the New Testament Holy Spirit baptism or water baptism? It is often that the passages that one would reference regarding baptism (Matt. 28:18; Mk. 16:16; Acts 2:38, 22:16; Rom. 6:3-4; 1 Cor. 12:13; Gal. 3:27; Col. 2:11-12; 1 Pet. 3:21) being necessary for salvation will be met with a response of, “Well these passages do not state that the baptism is in water. And besides, this isn’t water baptism, it is baptism in the Spirit.” An interesting facet of this response is that while the passages do not mention water, they do not mention Spirit either. So, if water is a “mere assumption” then the assertion that the element is Spirit would likewise be an assumption.
Is there a way for us to know whether this is Spirit baptism or water baptism? I believe we can know by investigating the details found in the passages under question. But let’s make a few observations before our study. First, whichever baptism is under consideration in these verses (Spirit or water), it is the same baptism in each instance. Second, whichever baptism is under consideration is necessary for one to have their sins forgiven and be saved. Third, whichever baptism is under consideration, there is only one baptism that unites and is common to all believers (Eph. 4:5). It is either Holy Spirit baptism or water baptism. With these preliminaries out of the way, let’s begin.
The baptism of the Great Commission (Matt. 28:18-19; Mk. 16:16), and the baptism in effect today, was to have human administrators. John the Baptist stated that Jesus would be the administrator of Holy Spirit baptism (Matt. 3:11). But here, Jesus commissioned the disciples to administer the baptism. If Jesus was to baptize with the Spirit, this leaves water baptism as the only thing that could be performed by human hands. How could they baptize individuals with the Holy Spirit? What would that look like?
The baptism of Romans 6:3-4 and Colossians 2:11-12 is said to be a burial “in” something and a subsequent “raising” from the same substance. Paul would later say the Romans obeyed from the heart the “form” of doctrine delivered to them (Rom. 6:17). What was the doctrine delivered to them? The gospel of the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ. (1 Cor. 15:1-4; Acts 2:10, 32, 36). Which baptism is a “likeness” (Rom. 6:5) or “form” of Jesus’ death, burial, and resurrection that can be physically obeyed by a person? A burial in water or Spirit? The answer is water.
In 1 Peter 3:20-21, the baptism mentioned is specifically linked with the element of “water.” “…eight souls were saved through water. There is also an antitype which now saves us—baptism…through the resurrection of Jesus Christ.” Water baptism saves through the resurrection.
This is also confirmed in Acts 8:36-39. What did baptism in water accomplish for the eunuch? According to Peter, salvation.
The verse that would seem to come closest to teaching the idea of Holy Spirit baptism would be 1 Corinthians 12:13, “For by one Spirit we were all baptized into one body…” But let us consider. The baptism of 1 Corinthians 12:13 places one into the body, which is the “church” (Eph. 1:22-23; Col. 1:18, 24). Jesus said the church He would build would be the “kingdom of heaven” (Matt. 16:18-19). This means that the baptism of 1 Corinthians 12:13 would add one to the kingdom of Christ. Regarding this last idea, Jesus, in speaking with Nicodemus said, “Unless a man is born of water and the Spirit, he cannot enter the Kingdom of God” (John 3:5). Therefore, the baptism Paul is referencing in the Corinthian letter is a water baptism that introduces one into the kingdom of heaven, the body of Christ.
Finally, Holy Spirit baptism is found only two times in the pages of the New Testament. First, it was a promise of Jesus Christ to His disciples to empower them to carry out the teaching of the gospel (Jn. 14:26; 16:13). This was fulfilled on Pentecost and encompassed only the twelve disciples (Acts 2:1-4), not every Christian. The next instance was on the house of Cornelius in Acts 10 and 11. Here it was done to demonstrate to Peter, and other Jews, that the Gentiles were to be recipients of the gospel just as they (Acts 11:17-18; 15:7-9). Holy Spirit baptism was a promise, never a command (Acts 10:47-48).
If you have any questions of your own, do not hesitate to contact me by phone or e-mail. I hope this article was helpful in ironing out the confusion around the topic of baptism. Next week we will consider whether water baptism is a work of merit and therefore excluded from faith. Have a great week and God bless!
1.) https://www.christiancourier.com/articles/424-what-about-the-thief-on-the-cross
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.