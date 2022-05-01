It never seems to fail that when tough times come knocking and the immorality of man waxes great, people will begin talking about “the end times.” “With everything going on in the world, I just know Jesus will be coming back soon” they will say. But what does the Bible actually have to say about the end times or the last days? This question will be the focus of our article this week and hopefully bring some peace to many troubled minds.
There are a number of passages that people will turn to in order to demonstrate the beginning of the end (2 Tim. 4:1-4, Matthew 24, etc.). So much effort is put into looking for certain last day “signs” and “events” that it can really begin to rob one of their hope. It’s also worth mentioning that many of the “signs” and “wonders” that are advanced as evidence of the end are mundane things that have been occurring without end since Christ ascended back to heaven. I believe we can eliminate some of this crystal ball gazing by laying down some biblical facts.
As we noted in the last series of articles, we can know when the last days began. We saw that the Lord would establish His house in Jerusalem “in the latter days” or “in the last days” (Isa. 2:2-3). The prophet Joel prophesied that God would pour out His Spirit on all flesh “in those days” (Joel 2:28-32).
The apostle Peter, on the day of Pentecost, identifies “those days” of Joel 2 with “the last days” and attributes that time to the very moment he is preaching (Acts 2:16-21). We saw that house of God was the church of God and the Kingdom of Heaven (Matt. 16:18-19), and the Kingdom was established on Pentecost (Acts 2:41, 47).
The truth is, friends, the “end times” or “last days” is not something that we are waiting to soon begin. The last days began over 2000 years ago and we have been in them ever since. The “last days” has reference to the last dispensation of human history: the Christian or Kingdom age. These days began on Pentecost when the Kingdom of God was established in Jerusalem and will continue until the end of the world. Jesus has already built His Kingdom; He is reigning right now over His kingdom and His people. He’s not coming back to build a Kingdom, He’s king over it right now!
But what about those passages we mentioned earlier? Let’s consider them quickly.
In 2 Timothy 4:3-4, Paul says, “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers; and they will turn their ears away from the truth, and be turned aside to fables.” Some people will point to such a passage and say, “See? That’s what’s happening today, so the end times are close.” A few observations are to be made.
Note that the passages nowhere mention the “end of time,” “last days” or any such wording. The passage simply says that things are bad right now and they’re not going to get any better. It was an instruction to Timothy to remain a faithful gospel preacher because men were going to move away from the truth and gravitate towards error. This has always been the case since the gospel was first preached and isn’t unique to our time. People giving themselves over to fables, false teachings and rejecting the gospel of Christ isn’t something new or prophetic. One might say it’s happening right now with all this “end time prophecy” hysteria.
Well, what about Matthew 24? Isn’t that passage discussing the end of the world and the last days? Matthew 24 has a context of Jesus speaking with His disciples. After having observed the temple, Jesus remarked that there would not be one stone standing now that would not be cast down.
Naturally, His disciples wanted Him to elaborate more on what He meant. Jesus obliges their questions and begins with their question about His comments pertaining to the temple in Jerusalem. He then gives them certain natural and political signs they could look for in order to know when He would come in judgement upon the Israelite nation (Matt. 24:1-35). This was seen in the destruction of Jerusalem by the armies of Rome in AD70.
The signs the Lord spoke of were necessary for the disciples to know because not only would it help them escape the utter annihilation that was to come upon the city, but it would also confirm Jesus’ word as true and fulfill the prophecy. Luke makes it very clear in his gospel that Jesus has the fall of Jerusalem in mind (Lk. 21:20-21).
But, in answer to the question about the Lord’s second advent, Jesus emphatically stated that there would be no signs at all. That it would be just like the days of Noah, where people were simply living their normal lives until the boat was sealed and the waters came and destroyed them; “Like a thief in the night.” Recently someone remarked how an End Time preacher had said, “We have never been closer to the end times than we are right now. The signs point to it.” But Jesus, Himself, said there would be no signs as to His return. Who should we believe: the son of God or dime a dozen charlatans?
What will happen upon the return of Christ? Well, for starters, no one will know when that will happen. It will be at a time when man least expects it. The Lord will descend with a shout, the voice of an archangel, the trumpet of God, and the dead in Christ will rise first (1 Thess. 4:16). We will all be transformed and changed (1 Cor. 15:52). The earth and all the elements of the universe will be burned and consumed by fire (2 Pet. 3:7-10). Some will be resurrected to eternal life, others to eternal torment (Dan. 12:2).
How should one then be spending their time now? Certainly not chasing after “doomsday” prophecies and elaborate coded signs. The apostle Peter reminds us that since all of physical reality will be destroyed with fire at an hour no man can know, that one should concern himself with holy sanctified living (2 Pet. 3:11-12). The Lord could return tonight, tomorrow, or 2000 years from now and when He does, where will He find you? Will you be in Christ and safe or outside of Christ and condemned?
If you haven’t believed in Jesus Christ as the son of God, repented of your sins, confessed Him as Lord, and been immersed in water for the forgiveness of your sins, then you are without hope. Obey the gospel today and then dedicate yourself to holy sanctified living. This will bring true peace to your mind and life in the midst of a collapsing, chaotic world.
