DANVILLE — After a nearly five hour Danville City Council meeting Tuesday night, the city held a swearing-in ceremony for the newly-elected officials.
Credentials Committee members Mike Puhr, Tricia Teague and Darren York met in a small back kitchen room on the lower level of the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building prior to the council meeting to review official election results and determine that qualifications were met for all newly-elected officials to hold office.
They then approved accepting the results to forward them to the full city council.
The April 4 election ended up seeing Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. defeat challenger Jackie Vinson by 57 votes. The total count had 2,243 votes for Williams and 2,186 votes for Vinson.
Those sworn in Tuesday night at the special city council meeting: Mayor Williams, City Treasurer Chris Heeren, Ward 1 Alderman Ed Butler, Ward 2 Alderman Rick Strebing, Ward 3 Alderwoman Sherry Pickering, Ward 4 Alderman Mike O’Kane, Ward 5 Alderwoman Eve Ludwig, Ward 6 Alderman Jon Cooper and Ward 7 Alderman Bob Iverson.
Alderwoman Teague was elected vice mayor for a two-year term.
Aldermen serving on the Public Services Committee: Robert Williams, Strebing, (chair), Pickering (vice chair), Teague, Ludwig, Cooper and York.
Aldermen serving on the Public Works Committee: Butler, Carolyn Wands, Heidi Wilson, O’Kane, Puhr, Jim Poshard and Iverson.
Outgoing aldermen Alesia Ford and Ethan Burt and outgoing City Treasurer Careth Klewicki also were recognized.
In other action, Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. proclaimed, “A Day of Fasting and Prayer, May 4, 2023.”
In other business, aldermen approved acceptance of a $1 million Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Grant made available through House Bill 0900, which will provide funding to the Danville Police Department to enhance violent crime prevention and community/police development.
The 2023 DCEO Grant provides funding for the creation of a Police Training Center within a section of the Public Works Facility, improvements to Friendly Town as well as funding for police equipment, training, supplies and the enhancement and growth of police/community programs.
The council also approved: creating a state appropriations fund for the $1 million police department grant; and renaming city positions from Information Technology Administrator to Chief Technology Officer, Assistant Information Technology Administrator to Information Technology Administrator and Information Technology Assistant to Information Technology Application/GIS Applicaiton Support Specialist.
City Comptroller Ashlyn Massey said wages are not changing.
Information Technology Administrator Agnel D’Silva said they are restructuring to make the department more efficient.
“We’ve seen how we can function better on workflows,” he said, adding certain responsibilities are assigned to different staff.
“This gets us to the next level,” D’Silva said.
Also Tuesday, the council approved: actuarial services with Lauterbach and Amen, LLP; authorizing the purchase of a Dell Server for GIS and also firewalls; renewal of Tanium Software; execution of a lease agreement for city property at 844 N. Griffin St.; purchasing a Heavy Duty Truck ; a professional services and subscription contract for facility asset management with Brightly Software; and a $75,000 contract with Studio GWA for a professional services agreement for the creation of a downtown revitalization plan.
