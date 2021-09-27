DANVILLE — The city of Danville has a new taxicab business.
My Taxi LLC, 207 S. Bowman Ave., has received its taxicab business license. It had an opening day of Monday, Sept. 27.
Owner is Jack Jones. The phone number for the public to acquire transportation is 217-942-7020.
The city was without a taxicab service for about three months.
Anders Livery and Delivery, also known as Mr. Taxi, on Bowman Avenue in Danville closed in June.
Tuesday night, the Danville City Council’s Public Services Committee meets at 6 p.m. at city hall.
Its agenda includes: ordinance amending city code pertaining to the Danville Police Department, an ordinance approving waiver for the sale of a side lot property at 1504 Cleveland Ave. to city council alderwoman Sharon Pickering, and amendments to the city and Harrison Park budgets.
The property Pickering and her husband are interested in purchasing is adjacent to their home at 308 Delaware Ave.
With regards to the budget amendments, hotel/motel tax revenues were uncertain with COVID-19, and receipts have exceeded original estimates, according to city officials.
Changes include: a $225,000 increase in hotel/motel tax revenue; $128,571 payment to David S. Palmer Arena; and $32,142 payments each to the Danville Area Convention & Visitors’ Bureau, Harrison Park Golf Course and to the parks department.
The city council in 2019 approved a 1 percent hotel/motel tax increase, with the city hotel/motel tax rate going from 6 to 7 percent. City officials had estimated the tax increase would generate about $100,000 more a year.
The Harrison Park budget amendment is due to the business operation structure of the pro shop at Harrison Park Golf Course changing, with all pro shop revenues and expenses now under city ownership.
Changes: $15,000 increase in other revenue, $5,000 increase in overtime and $10,000 increase for pro shop supplies. Funding comes from increased projected pro shop revenue.
The ordinance relating to the police department is for the reorganization of some positions. The current structure has police chief, commander and sergeant. The new structure would have ranks of police chief, deputy chief, lieutenant and sergeant.
The rank of deputy chief would be created, and the rank of commander would be replaced with lieutenant.
The deputy chief(s) would be appointed by the mayor, with the recommendation of the police chief.
According to a memorandum of understanding with the Danville Police Department Command Association union, four members of the Danville Police Department currently have the commander rank. All four commanders understand and support the restructure plan changing that rank to lieutenant. Pay and benefits stay the same. It’s a title change only.
In other reports, the city’s personnel report shows police officers Brian Lange retired and Sam Bernardi resigned.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.