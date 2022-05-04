The new student trustee on the Danville Area Community College Board of Trustees, Olivia Logue of Armstrong, was sworn in last week.
"I am a first-year student and member of PTK (Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society) and a Presidential Scholar. I want to help represent a part of the college that is sometimes forgotten about: the Technology Center. There are a lot of hard-working students in there who are ready to make a huge difference in the world, but they are heavily underrepresented. I am going to change that," according to Logue when running for office.
The DACC board also heard a graphic design report. Doctor Dwight Lucas brought students Zane Ross and Samuel Pollard to demonstrate the graphic design program.
The All-Star Jaguars were recognized by the board and by State Sen. Scott Bennett for their help in drives his office had, including a clothing drive.
In other business, the board approved issuing $1.5 million in general obligation bonds for technology improvements including a new phone system.
The board approved replacing the college's telephone system at an approximate cost of $483,825 determined by GHR Engineers of Springfield which performed a preliminary phone system review; and a health professions exploration certificate. The certificate is to give certified nursing assistant graduates a better understanding of the various health care roles as well as provide basic health care content that will assist in bridging the gap between CNA and advance healthcare programs.
Final exams for students at DACC will be May 16-19.
The medical assistant pinning ceremony will be May 18.
The nursing pinning ceremony will be at 10 a.m. May 19.
The GED and middle college graduation will be at 6 p.m. May 19.
DACC's graduation will be at 7 p.m. May 20.
