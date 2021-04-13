McDowell Builders of Sidell is replacing all the old siding on Danville Stadium. Old siding has been removed, with new backing plywood being installed, in addition to the structure being wrapped with wind barrier, according to Danville Public Works Director Carl Carpenter. The stadium is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year.
editor's pick featured
New siding for Danville Stadium
- Jennifer Bailey | Commercial-News
-
-
Tags
Trending Video
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Several incumbents win election, Danville alderwoman unseated
- Former Danville liquor store owner sentenced
- Tournaments returning to Danville
- Stock+Field stores to stay open with new ownership
- Bresee Tower owners announce new partnership
- Police update public on gun arrests
- Aldermen to act on sewer, garbage billing changes
- Ironmen extend win streak over turnover-prone Vikings
- Three more local COVID-19 deaths reported
- PREP FOOTBALL: Oakwood gets past Salt Fork
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.