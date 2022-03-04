The Hoopeston School Board met last month with some surprising news. Carle donated two new scoreboards to Hoopeston High School.
The new scoreboards will be located at the high school, said Principal John Klaber. He added that the high school's existing scoreboards would replace the John Greer scoreboards.
In other school board business, the board approved the action to purchase a custom wrestling mat from BSN for $11,180 and to approve the Reflex Math subscription for Maple, John Greer and the Middle School for $10,379.25, paid for by Title I funds.
Also approved by the board were the purchase of a Mobile Mind subscription for $25,456.43 to be paid from the Title I fund, the return to learn plan as presented, and the air conditioning installation in the HAHS band room from ENTEC for $18,180.
The school board also approved the electronic control system for HVAC for $13,700, the purchase of 2023 71-passenger school bus from Central States Bus Sales, Inc. for $111,512.00 paid with ESSER III funds, and the RFP for Foodservice delivery van in excess of $25,000.
The board will meet next on March 17.
