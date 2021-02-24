DANVILLE — Longtime educator Johnnie Carey is taking the place of Gladys Davis on the Danville District 118 school board for Davis' remaining two-year term.
Carey was sworn in by board president Bill Dobbles at Wednesday night's online school board meeting.
Carey has been a school principal, director of student services and director of human resources.
She began teaching at Danville High School in 1977, when fellow school board member Shannon Schroeder was a student.
"It is an honor for me sitting in the seat Gladys Davis has been in," Carey said.
Carey's fellow school board members welcomed her and her vast education experience.
To honor Davis, the board talked about giving her a plaque for her years of service and purchasing a brick for the wall outside of DHS to have her name and service on it.
They also talked about Davis being a worthy nominee for the DHS Wall of Fame.
Davis' resignation letter stated she has enjoyed serving on the board for almost six years and for personal reasons has to resign.
"We will definitely miss her," Dobbles said, who said she taught his sons in preschool. "Gladys is a hero in this community."
Board member Darlene Halloran said she really valued Davis' presence on the board, how she spoke to students in disciplinary hearings and to parents.
"She always made us think of students' needs first," Halloran said. "I learned a lot from her on the board. I will miss her and wish her the very best."
Board member Thomas Miller too said he enjoyed being on the board with Davis. Davis has a commitment to serving, volunteering and being involved and helping in the community.
"I would also just like to say thank you Mrs. Davis for your service and we'll continue to pray for you,..." Miller said.
Board member Lon Henderson said Gladys and R.J., her husband, were one of first community members to welcome him to Danville.
Henderson said he hopes she still will provide her perspective on matters.
Schroeder said Davis also promoted recruiting minority teachers and the "Grow Your Own" program.
The school board members said they respected Davis greatly and appreciated her heart for the very youngest children, pre-k and kindergartners.
