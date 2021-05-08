DANVILLE — It’s part Southern Cajun food, part Midwest comfort food, on a buffet or to order off the menu, made by talented chefs.
After being in the works for more than a year, Whipper Snapper’s Southern Grill is ready to open this weekend in time for Mother’s Day.
Owners Betty Williams and Bobby Silor are excited to finally open the restaurant doors to the public.
The restaurant is located at the Days Hotel, 77 N. Gilbert St.
They are having a pre-opening buffet on Mother’s Day.
Williams is from Westville and many may know her from her 14 years operating Cookies by Design in Champaign.
She met Silor at one of his Florida restaurants about seven years ago. She helped manage three restaurants. They came back to Illinois to be closer to Williams’ family, and decided to open Whipper Snapper’s.
Silor has been in the restaurant business for more than 40 years. He has owned, managed and partnered in restaurants in Louisiana and Florida, including Barley & Hops — Windermere Tavern, Manny’s Original Chophouse, The Keg Inc. and Mako’s Bay Club Restaurant.
Silor said he likes the people here, more than the changing weather.
He said they started looking at multiple locations to open a restaurant in Danville. In talking with Mayor Rickey Williams Jr., the Day Hotel site won out.
The restaurant’s concept is Cajun food, such as sweet New Orleans beignets (deep-fried pastries) and Louisiana-style fried boudin balls and barbecue ribs, and also meatloaf, steak, chicken and other items. Food will be buffet style or can be ordered off the menu.
Regular hours and days will be coming in the next few weeks, as they hire more servers.
Local chef is Chris Bryant. Chefs from Louisiana, Texas and Florida are Britt Shockley, Cajun and New Orleans cuisine, who worked beside famed chef Paul Prudhomme; Chef Steven Reed, Cajun cuisine; Chef Michael Guerrero, who specializes in Midwest, Tex-Mex and Italian foods; Chef Mario Peters; and Chef Martin Belote.
Silor said the blend of spices make the food so good.
“It’s nice and seasoned right,” he said, about real Cajun food.
Williams also was in charge of decorating the restaurant.
It has two floors of seating. Entering the upstairs, which still also can be used for banquets and events, the sign above the door says “Welcome Aboard.”
The murals on the walls, painted by local artist Mike Harper, and decorations make it seem like you’re on a cruise ship.
Williams and Silor said they wanted a casual dining atmosphere.
Silor said they have about a dozen servers hired, but need about 20 to open for lunch.
“We’ve been short-handed with applications,” he said.
They also will offer take out and call-in orders. They have a drive-thru pick up window on the building’s north side.
“We have a lot to offer here,” Silor said, adding that they look to be in full swing in three to four weeks.
The restaurant will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Onsite parking is on the north side of the hotel and also off Gilbert Street at the main entrance to the hotel.
More information can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page and website at whippersnapperssoutherngrill.com.
