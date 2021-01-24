A man in his 40s is the latest COVID-19-related death in Vermilion County.
Health officials reported the death Sunday morning. The county's death toll since the pandemic began 10 months ago is now 91.
Also reported were 76 new confirmed cases of the virus — one resident in their 90s, two in their 80s, three in their 70s, 10 in their 60s, seven in their 50s, 12 in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, 12 in their 20s, nine teens, three grade-school-aged children, three toddlers, and one infant. That brings the county's cases total since the pandemic began to 7,106, 443 of which are active.
There are currently 22 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
