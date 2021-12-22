OSF HealthCare has announced the addition of new cancer treatment technology at the Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center.
The Cancer Care Center, located on the OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center campus, is installing new radiation technology, the TrueBeam system, by Varian Medical Systems. TrueBeam combines imaging, beam delivery and sophisticated motion management to accurately and precisely target tumors with speed. This allows for a more comfortable patient experience by decreasing treatment time and reduced chances of tumor motion, which helps to protect nearby healthy tissue and critical organs.
“As we look at cancer services there are two key parts: the technology that supports the latest evidence-based treatments, and the support – how well we journey with our patients,“ remarked Ned Hill, president, OSF HealthCare Sacred Heart Medical Center. “The Varian TrueBeam Linear Accelerator is an amazing piece of technology that improves precision and accuracy while increasing speed, which decreases treatment time.”
As work begins to install the new TrueBeam system, radiation oncology will be unavailable at the Bobette Steely Hegeler Cancer Care Center beginning Dec. 23. Radiation oncology services are expected to resume in March of 2022. OSF HealthCare is working closely with patients to ensure there are no interruptions to cancer treatments. Other services, such as chemotherapy and infusion, will still be available.
Patients with any questions are encouraged to call (217) 431-4290.
