Vermilion County Supervisor of Assessments Matt Long already is impressed at the better image quality he’s seeing from images from a flyover for property assessments.
According to Long, the company EagleView has completed about 80 percent of the new flight. They’ve been working around the weather, and hope to be completed in the next week.
“We have received some preliminary images and the resolution in the rural parts of the county are the best we have had to date. With the enhanced image quality and the ChangeFinder detection program, I’m confident we will be able to pick up homes and other structures we are missing as well as complete much needed reassessments in the coming months,” Long stated.
The Vermilion County Board last month approved flyover expenses of about $372,000, expected to be reimbursed by a CURE (Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency) program grant.
The budget amendment also provided funds for the ChangeFinder program by Pictometry. The software will allow township and county assessment officials to “work from home” and comply with state and federal guidelines due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“That’s good for the schools and community college and all the districts throughout the taxing bodies throughout the county,” said Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn.
The new flight features three-inch per pixel resolution and the ChangeFinder program will identify those parcels with improvements that have changed in size since the last flight. The clarity of the new imagery will allow the assessors to measure and calculate assessments remotely, according to the budget amendment paperwork.
The last flyover occurred in March 2018.
“This new flight will give us better resolution in the rural areas of the county and allow assessors to reassess and pick up new structures without physically going out to view the property. This will basically allow them to work from home/office and given everything that is going on with COVID, will be good for both the township assessors and the homeowners,” according to Long.
EagleView is a technology provider of aerial imagery, data analytics and geographic information system solutions based in Bellevue, Wash., and with operations in Rochester, N.Y.
According to the company, EagleView combines computer vision technology with imagery that reveals details to help identify insights into any location.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.