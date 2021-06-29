Hoopeston Middle School Dean of Students Michael Blacketer was hired as the new principal of Hoopeston Area Middle School at a recent meeting of the Hoopeston school board.
He replaces Michelle White, the former principal, whose resignation was accepted at the meeting. She was named the new curriculum director for the school district last month.
In other school board business, the board approved the district consolidation plan for the 2021-2022 school year.
It also approved the board meeting dates, times and location for the 2022 school year.
The Renaissance Star and Acceleration Reader Program was approved for three years of $81,400 to be paid for with ESSER II funds. Also approved was the Freckle ELA & Math program for three year subscription for grades K-8 for $50,220 to be paid for with ESSER II grant dollars; and the Freckle ELA & Math program for a three year program for grades 9-12 for $18,820 to be paid with ESSER II grant dollars.
Participation in ESports was approved for 2021-2022 school year with a stipend of 5% for ESports coach, with game $500 and devices $1,800, not to exceed $4,500.
Action was taken to approve a change order to reroute electrical wiring at John Greer for $35,186.
A $42,590 bid was approved to Myers Carpet Weaver's to replace flooring in the high school and John Greer halls.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.