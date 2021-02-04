Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this morning changing to all rain for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy this evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Low 18F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.