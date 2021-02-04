DANVILLE — Since mid-May last year when the Danville Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit and Community Housing Unit started, to the end of 2020, both have seized at total of 33 guns in the city.
The POP Unit seized 23 guns, and also made 27 drug arrests, 64 other arrests (such as domestic violence and other violations), 103 warrant arrests, issued 130 tickets and saw 83 public nuisance tows completed since May 15, 2020.
Danville Police Chief Chris Yates said the gun seizures are mostly from convicted felons or those who can’t legally possess a firearm.
Yates said that four-officer unit is seeing a lot of results.
For the CHU, it has seized 10 guns, had 65 warrant arrests, 287 other arrests, seen 98 people barred from properties, issued 357 tickets and had 84 public nuisance tows of vehicles.
Most of that work is pro-active, with the officers within the community, Yates said.
He added that residents can feel better with the officers knowing the problems and what is going on.
Yates also recently told aldermen about 911 calls for service, types of police calls for the fourth quarter, October through December of 2020.
Yates compared them to 2019 fourth quarter numbers. The 2019 fourth quarter numbers are in parentheses.
Traffic enforcement and quality of life calls:
• Accident Property Damage – 166 (222) significant decrease-increased traffic enforcement.
• Accident Hit and Run – 75 (60) increase.
• Traffic Stop – 1,448 (1,226) significant increase-more proactive traffic enforcement.
• Armed Person – 48 (50) decrease.
• Assault – 32 (28) increase.
• Battery – 55 (68) decrease.
• All Burglary – 201 (219) decrease.
• Civil Disturbance – 387 (496) significant decrease.
• Criminal Damage – 126 (115) increase.
• Domestic Disturbance – 669 (756) decrease-first significant decrease seen since 1/1/19.
• Drug Activity – 27 (27) unchanged.
• Fight – 53 (64) decrease.
• Gunshot Victim – 6 (11) decrease.
• Home Invasion – 19 (18) increase.
• Juvenile Problem – 90 (173) significant decrease.
• Retail Theft – 54 (130) significant decrease.
• Robbery – 8 (15) significant decrease.
• Sexual Assault – 18 (12) increase.
• Shots Fired – 92 (143) significant decrease.
• Stabbing – 10 (4) significant increase.
• Stolen Vehicle – 40 (30) increase.
• Suspicious Activity/Person/Vehicle – 761 (652) increase – positive sign that citizens are calling in suspicions.
• Theft – 220 (237) decrease.
“We’re definitely seeing the trends we’re wanting to see,” Yates said about quarter-to-quarter comparisons.
Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. also said the city had seen fewer shootings and homicides last year.
On the Danville Fire Department side, Danville Fire Chief Don McMasters also gave a 2020 year-end report.
The department handled 77 working fires in 2020 with a $1.1 million estimated loss.
McMasters said the number of fires is a little higher than normal.
Firefighters also trained last year in vacant structures.
In the spring this year, it’s planned for the University of Illinois firefighter academy to have training here in another vacant structure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.