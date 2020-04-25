Independent and New Party candidates seeking placement on the Nov. 3rd ballot will be required to submit only 10 percent of the normal number of nominating signatures and will file petitions six weeks later than originally scheduled under a court order issued Thursday by Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer.
The order was in response to concerns over COVID-19 and a statewide order limiting social contact, which impaired candidates’ ability to gather sufficient signatures and meet the June 22 filing deadline for New Party and Independent Candidates. Under the order, New Party and Independent Candidates will file nominating petitions with the Vermilion County Clerk from July 31 – Aug. 7.
The order also drops the requirement that signatures on nominating petitions be original, physical signatures. A physical “wet” signature would still be permitted but not required on the candidate’s petition. Petition signers may physically sign a copy of a candidate’s petition, or they may electronically sign their handwritten signatures to a petition using a finger or a device such as a computer mouse or stylus. Photocopies of signatures also will be permitted.
Signature requirements and required forms for county offices available on the November ballot vary by office and are available by contacting Chief Deputy County Clerk Lindsay Light at ccelections@vercounty.org.
