DANVILLE – OSF HealthCare is shaping the future of modern, on-demand care. Officials are excited to announce the upcoming opening of the newest OSF OnCall Urgent Care location at 1 N. Logan Ave. in Danville.
OSF OnCall Urgent Care facilities build on current primary care services and provides high quality, low cost and convenient access. The new location is set to open to patients on Aug. 17.
There will be a blessing and ribbon cutting for the new OSF OnCall Urgent Care on Monday, Aug. 16. This is not a public event.
OSF OnCall Urgent Care facilities build on current primary care services offered through OSF HealthCare. They are in convenient locations near neighborhoods and shopping, areas where, historically, health care providers have not been located. The more modern setting has the feel of a lounge area rather than a traditional doctor’s office and offers greater ease of access to care.
Each OSF OnCall Urgent Care is staffed by experienced Care Guides, a radiology technologist and one advanced practice provider. The Care Guides stay with the patient throughout the visit. Providers deliver basic urgent care services such as treatment for cold, cough, flu, sprains, minor lacerations and fractures, sports physicals, urinary tract and upper respiratory infections and more. The sites will have x-ray and diagnostic laboratory services available.
All OSF OnCall Urgent Care locations are open 365 days a year from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for patients of all ages. Walk-in or schedule an appointment online through osfoncall.org. Insurance is accepted.
OSF HealthCare is currently hiring for OSF OnCall Urgent Care positions. Visit osfcareers.org to learn more and apply.
