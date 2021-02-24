The second production in Myers Dinner Theatre’s 25th Anniversary season will be the hilarious farce, Moon Over Buffalo, opening March 5 and running through March 21.
With a plethora of pratfalls, slamming doors aplenty, and backstage shenanigans, Ken Ludwig’s Moon Over Buffalo is a fast-paced, hilarious screwball comedy in the old tradition, a throwback farce, a valentine to the stage, and the larger-than-life personalities that inhabit the world of the theatre.
It is the summer of 1953, and George and Charlotte Hay, formerly a couple of Broadway stars, have taken their run-down touring company to Buffalo, New York. In Buffalo they have the intention of running “Cyrano de Bergerac” and “Private Lives” in repertory, all the while grumbling about missed Hollywood opportunities. It turns out that Frank Capra is headed to town on a talent scouting mission looking to hire the couple for his swashbuckling Scarlet Pimpernel epic.
This hilarious farce will be directed by MDT Artistic Director Jeremy Littlejohn, and features a wealth of MDT favorites, including Jennifer Barnaba of Ohio, Travis Bird of Decatur, Martin Flowers of Nappanee, Matthew C. Scott of Pennsylvania, Travis Smith of Ohio, and Sarah Hayes of Iowa as Charlotte Hay.
Joining this outstanding ensemble will be Barbi McGuire of Racine, Wisconsin, who is making her MDT debut.
Moon Over Buffalo opens Friday, March 5, with weekday and Saturday matinees seating for dinner at noon and curtain at 1:30. Friday and Saturday evening performances seat for dinner at 6 p.m. with curtain at 8 p.m. and Sunday twilight with seating for dinner at 5 p.m. and curtain at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets may be purchased by phone at 765-798-4902, Ext. 2, or by visiting www.myersdt.com. Performance dates vary, so consult the online calendar for show dates and times. Theatre prices are $44 for dinner and theatre, $32 for students (ages 4-18), and show-only for $30. Prices do not include taxes and handling fee.
The remainder of the 2021 season includes The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hello, Dolly!, Lionel Bart’s Oliver!, The Drowsy Chaperone, Nunsense, Our Town, and at the holidays, A Christmas Story, The Musical.
Season tickets, group pricing and bus parking are also available.
Myers Dinner Theatre is located at 108 Water St. in Hillsboro, Indiana, in Fountain County.
