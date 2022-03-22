The new “It Takes a Village Mentorship” program targeting third- and fourth-grade boys is starting at Danville elementary schools.
Local pastor LeStan Hoskins presented his plans to the Danville District 118 school board last month and received approval.
Hoskins said he’s partnering with District 118, and the goal is to be a source of support for students.
“We endeavor to make a lasting difference in the life of students in our district,” he said.
Hoskins said he’s selected various community leaders to join him as they go inside schools to spend time with students. He’s also looking for more positive role models to join them, so they can impact more students.
This year will be the pilot program, with the hopes of it branching off to more students next school year.
They plan on including girls next school year, too.
The 15-week program started this month and will run through the end of the school year in June.
To start, they can have up to 50 boys. They’re initially focusing on Mark Denman, Meade Park and Edison elementary schools in Danville.
The mentoring will occur during school hours at the schools.
Hoskins said, the mentoring will occur based on the mentor availability and with the teacher choosing appropriate free time such as at lunch or another time.
There will be guidance, social and emotional learning and discussions of making good decisions at school and at home.
Hoskins, who will be one of the mentors, said they will be encouraging the students when working with them.
He said they’ve asked the mentors to meet with students at least one hour a week. There is no cost to the students.
Hoskins said he’s a product of having positive mentors in his life at a pivotal time, including pastors Thomas Miller and George Dowell.
“I saw a need in the community,” Hoskins said of creating the program.
He credits District 118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis with getting the ball rolling on this, and the partnership with the school district.
The school district is using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER) Grant Program funds, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, for the mentoring program.
Hoskins said mentors are paid through the program.
“I will be looking for more mentors who want to lead by example and make a difference in the lives of students,” he said.
Those interested can contact Hoskins at 217-799-4193 or through email at 123hoskinsl@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.