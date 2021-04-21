The Vermilion County Board on Tuesday welcomed a new member.
Steve Miller was selected in District 2 and sworn in to replace Charles D. Mockbee III. Mockbee died in February.
Miller is a practicing attorney with Action & Snyder in Danville and Hoopeston, a former state representative for Vermilion County and also a former county board member, according to Vermilion County Board Chairman Larry Baughn.
Miller graduated from Illinois State University in 1971 with a major in Agriculture; he attended law school at the University of Illinois, Champaign, earning his Juris Doctorate in 1974; and he was admitted to the Illinois Bar, Supreme Court of Illinois and U.S. District Court (Eastern District of Illinois) in 1974. Areas of practice include: real estate transactions, probate, wills, trusts, municipal law and bankruptcy.
He is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association and the Vermilion County Bar Association.
Miller acts as counsel for several local municipalities. For 17 years, Miller served as Chapter 7 panel bankruptcy trustee.
Miller was elected to the state legislature in 1980 and served a two-year term. He was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1984. Miller is a trustee of the John P. Cadle Foundation, which makes charitable grants to causes in the Vermilion County area.
In other business, the county board approved: a budget amendment for $217,500 in grant funds to cover additional personnel (contact tracers, nurses, vaccine schedulers, EMT services and also the sheriff's department helping with traffic control), supplies, telephone and contractual costs for the Vermilion County Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccine clinics; transferring $12,000 from salary-personnel to the contractual line item in the health department budget for electronic recycling activities; reducing the speed limit from 55 miles per hour to 50 mph on Henning Road north of Henning from 1000 feet north of 3100N Road to 1350 feet south of 3100N Road based on an engineering speed study conducted by the Vermilion County Highway Department; and annual seal coat and other road maintenance. The county's seal coat contract is $499,734 with Ribbe Trucking Inc.
Baughn also said there are "plenty of job openings" in the county.
More information can be found at www.vercounty.org or the job board on Vermilion Advantage's website.
