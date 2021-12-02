DANVILLE — A new partnership in the community will offer more support for those dealing with substance abuse, mental health and other issues, and even finding safe, affordable housing.
At Friday morning's Step Up Vermilion County meeting at Second Church of Christ in Danville, officials announced that SIHF Healthcare (Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation) is planning to build a medical site on the former St. Elizabeth Hospital property off Sager Street to help address health needs.
Larry McCulley, chief executive officer and president with SIHF Healthcare, said they were approached about 18 months ago by the Step Up leadership to consider helping out with numerous health conditions and issues, and particularly with mental health and substance abuse.
Congressman John Shimkus connected Step Up's Deanna Witzel and SIHF, McCulley said. The conversation led to the partnership for SIHF to come to the community.
The first phase of that partnership is SIHF plans to open a school-based health clinic location at Danville High School.
The second phase is building a new medical office, Federally Qualified Health Center that qualifies for Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, on the old St. Elizabeth Hospital property on the city's southeast side.
The health center would help move services closer to the east side of the city, with SIHF and other medical partners. The St. Elizabeth site would have clinician, doctor, nurse practitioner, therapist and dentist services.
In addition, McCulley said they are looking at developing supportive and affordable housing so they can begin replacing dilapidated housing stock.
"The funding that's coming down from the federal government, and the partnerships that we've created with IHDA (Illinois Housing Development Authority), there's some opportunities to really upgrade (affordable housing)," he said.
He said SIHF has housing for anyone, with a large concentration of seniors. They just opened 94 family units elsewhere in the state.
"It's kind of a rolling stone. it's going to take a while to pick up speed," he said.
McCulley said they are working with Danville District 118 Superintendent Alicia Geddis on the DHS health clinic, that would eventually connect all the schools. He said the clinic also could be for faculty, and they would determine if it would be open to others.
The DHS clinic is about 30 to 60 days from starting construction, McCulley said.
Geddis has talked at school board meetings about the school district working with SIHF, Carle and OSF on the health clinic at DHS.
Step Up's Deanna Witzel said they started Step Up in Sept. 2017. After a strategic planning session, they determined three areas to focus on as a community — substance abuse, mental health, and parenting and families. Step Up is a nonprofit group focused on addressing issues Vermilion County faces around drug prevention, mental health, and parenting and family issues.
"In those conversations we found that the biggest need that we had was lack of resources and access to care," Witzel said.
Specifically in the areas of substance abuse and mental health, one of the things that has driven Witzel the most are three moms she met who joined Step Up. The moms lost their beautiful sons, and they wanted to turn their pain into something positive and make a difference. It became their purpose, Witzel said.
"So being able to have those resources so that we can prevent this from happening to someone else in the future is really what our drive and our motivation is," Witzel said.
The first step is at DHS, in the lower level. It needs the least amount of construction. That's the easiest step, Witzel said.
There used to be a health clinic at DHS many years ago. The Vermilion County Health Department had a grant and lost it in the 1990s. They were no longer able to financially do it, Witzel said.
"It's access to care...," Witzel said about the DHS health clinic.
SIHF officials also are looking for a temporary space to move into, prior to the St. Elizabeth property construction.
Officials were to continue to look for a temporary site Friday afternoon. They are looking at former doctor and dentist offices and medical spaces with sinks in rooms. The temporary space would allow SIHF to provide services as soon as possible.
Witzel said Vermilion Advantage is helping them finalize the transaction with the Central Illinois Land Bank Authority on the St. Elizabeth property. The land bank accepted ownership of the seven-acre former hospital site at 600 Sager St. in Danville in the spring of 2019. The property was donated by OSF HealthCare.
Witzel said after the purchase of the property occurs, then SIHF will be ready to go.
"It takes time. It will take at least a year to build the facility," she said, but in the meantime that's why they are looking at a temporary space.
"We're very excited about that. It's a huge need for the community," she too said of affordable housing development.
Witzel said SIHF has talked with Vermilion Housing Authority's Jaclyn Vinson. They are in early discussions about a partnership they may form.
"The goal is to enhance what we have here, not to duplicate," Witzel said. "It was very important to the Step Up leadership team, that we don't want to take away anything that's already here. We want to be able just to add to it and enhance it and make it better. That's what Step Up is all about. It's all about the partnerships."
SIHF operates a network of 30 centers across 11 Illinois counties with more than 140 medical providers who deliver comprehensive care services including: adult, family, women’s health, pediatrics, dental services for children, behavioral health and more.
This area has limited dental and other services for people on Medicaid, the nation's public health insurance program for low-income people. SIHF will receive Medicaid reimbursements, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. emphasized.
Williams said of the partnership, he's "really excited and thankful for it."
"Finally, with this, we can help tackle several of our key components simultaneously, with a partner that's proven. They do this all over in Southern Illinois," Williams said.
He said SIHF has 30-some different sites, with each site doing different and some multiple things, and they're really successful.
The city isn't contributing any funding as of right now, but possibly could help with federal Covid money.
"They're going to be really meeting several very critical needs for Danville and Vermilion County," Williams said.
"The thing that excites me about this too, is that was a place for a hundred years that helped people with their body and minds and now it will be that again," Williams said of the St. Elizabeth site.
"I look forward to having additional healthcare supports for our people, especially in terms of dental and behavioral health," he added.
"It's not an overstatement to say this project is the most significant initiative we've tackled since Step Up began four years ago. This project's scope is wide-reaching and will undoubtedly touch all three of our focus areas: family and parenting, mental health, and substance abuse. Additionally, it will also help address several issues identified in the Vermilion County Health Department's I-Plan. The bottom line: this project will help us tackle some of the most pressing issues facing our county," according to Witzel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.