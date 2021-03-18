DANVILLE — Danville Public Library officials announced Thursday that the library has been selected as one of five central and southern Illinois libraries to receive a 2017 Ford Transit T-150, as a recipient of an Illinois Heartland Library System vehicles grant.
The IHLS vehicles grant was offered to assist in community outreach projects, especially those that expand Wi-Fi access within their communities. Illinois Heartland Library System is one of the state’s two multi-type library systems that serve the public, school, academic and special libraries of central and southern Illinois.
"Being one of the five libraries selected for this grant is amazing. Having this vehicle will open up a variety of new options to serve our community in ways we could not before," said Johnson Flanagan, public services manager at Danville Public Library, through a press release.
With its new cargo van, the Danville Public Library will be bringing the library to underserved youth in the community and expanding its outreach programs. Specifically, the library will be utilizing the van to work with local area schools to create mobile extension programs. These mobile extension programs will allow the youth of the Danville community to meet and build relationships with library staff without having to leave their comfort zones. The van also will be used as a mobile extension of the Outreach Department of the library to visit local community events during the year.
"I am excited about all of the new ways we will bringing the library, and its various resources, to the community” Flanagan said.
To be selected to receive a cargo van from the Illinois Heartland Library System, libraries had to be a member of the system and demonstrate abilities to implement and sustain a mobile services project that could not be supported by existing vehicles already owned by the member library. Project scope also had to touch on one or more of three areas: outreach to underserved populations, development of community partnerships to broaden library services, and providing service to students that could include access to technology, educational enrichment, or robust Wi-Fi Access.
Grants were awarded to libraries that displayed the most significant impact on their service areas.
"It’s part of Illinois Heartland Library System’s mission to support member libraries of all types in providing quality library services," said Susan Palmer, director of operations for Illinois Heartland Library System and the staff member responsible for dreaming up the grant opportunity.
"Giving these five vans to member libraries allows us to further our mission while assisting libraries in serving their own communities," Palmer said.
To learn more about the Danville Public Library and its information, technology and programmatic services available to residents, visit www.danvillepubliclibrary.org.
