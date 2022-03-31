DANVILLE — Two new businesses are proposed at the northwest corner of North Vermilion Street and Liberty Lane in Danville, where Fagen’s Auto Parts now sits.
The Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission next week will consider plans for a drive-thru coffee shop, 7 Brew, and Take 5 Oil Change business.
The commission will consider recommending approval of a semi-final plat re-subdivision of outlot 1 Roselawn Heights at 3202 N. Vermilion St. for Net Lease Development LLC of Fort Worth, Texas.
The commission also will consider variances for Net Lease Development LLC of 50 percent of the side yard setback for the new businesses’ construction. The coffee shop building would be constructed 5 feet from the north property line of the proposed subdivision plat. It’s a proposed reduction of the 10-feet side yard setback to 5 feet.
The commission will meet at 5:15 p.m. April 7 at Danville City Hall, 17 W. Main St.
Danville Community Development Administrator Logan Cronk said there are two separate parcels at Fagen’s site. The subdivision of the property is proposed to have 7 Brew on an L-shaped property that would go around the oil change business.
There would no longer be access from the Culver’s parking lot to Liberty Lane, which some people are concerned about. The cut across would close, Cronk said.
The proposed project also is waiting on Illinois Department of Transportation response on ingress and egress off Route 1.
The redeveloped site proposes to relocate the access along North Vermilion Street further away from the intersection.
“This provides the community and site a safer access location; however, it also eliminates the ability to meet the side yard building setback requirements,” the request paperwork reads.
7 Brew in Feb. 2017 opened its first store in Rogers, Ark. Its website lists 18 locations, mostly in Arkansas, and others in Joplin and Springfield, Missouri; Longview, Texas; Topeka, Kansas; and Greenville, S.C.
According to a newspaper article in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, “The company’s coffee is roasted specifically for the brand using a mix of coffee beans from Ethiopia, Colombia and Brazil, resulting in a medium blend that’s appealing to a wide variety of palates,” according to Ron Crume, president and co-founder of 7 Brew.
The business is named for the biblical use of the number 7 to indicate completion or perfection. 7 Brew has a drink menu featuring both hot and iced coffee, teas, smoothies, Italian sodas and infused energy drinks.
Crume told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the smaller footprint of his drive-thru stores allows him to move into prime areas with existing retail and shops where other expansion isn’t possible. He designed the buildings, with large windows and lots of glass, to feel open and friendly and allow for more interaction with customers. Each location is operated with a staff of 12 to 15 workers.
The Take 5 drive-thru, oil change business’ website states: it strives to provide a fast (10 minutes), friendly experience that gets drivers back on the road, without getting out of your car. They will change oil and filter, fill vital fluids and check tire pressure on the vehicle, while the driver stays in their car.
Take 5 Oil Change has been in business for more than 35 years and has grown its drive-thru style to half the country. Locations include in Bourbonnais, Terre Haute, Ind. and Lafayette, Ind.
In other business, the zoning commission will consider Crosspoint Human Services’ rezoning request to amend the city’s zoning map from R-3 single-family residential zoning to B-1 neighborhood business zoning for the property 312 Chandler St. to construct a parking lot.
Cronk said the zoning change would match Crosspoint’s adjacent Logan Avenue building.
Crosspoint purchased the lot and demolished the blighted structure there with the intent of the parking lot.
