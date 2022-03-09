New reported cases of COVID-19 remain low, but Vermilion County recorded another death from virus-related illness in the past two days.
Health officials reported the death on Wednesday. The death raises the local toll since the pandemic began two years ago to 288.
Only two new cases of COVID-19 were reported for the period that began at noon on Tuesday and ended at noon on Wednesday.
The new cases raise the total case count since the pandemic began to 27,832.
The omicron surge of COVID-19 hit Vermilion County hard because of relatively low vaccination rates among residents. The county’s vaccination rate remains low compared to most other counties in the state
While there continue to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The state lists Vermilion County’s current vaccination rate at 42.06% of the population, although the county health department is listing the rate of vaccinations with boosters at 45.4%. Illinois’ overall vaccination rate is 63.98%.
Health officials say there are local opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Watch for announcements about clinics.
A clinic is scheduled for March 14 at Green Meadow Apartments, 1610 A Edgewood Drive, Danville, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Vaccines available will be Pfizer for 12+, Moderna and J&J. Boosters are also available. This is a state clinic.
At Carle, call for an appointment or go online for booster vaccines.
OSF has vaccines for children 5 and up. Go to www.osfmychart.org to make an appointment.
At local pharmacies, make appointments online and check to see if they have the vaccine you need.
There are COVID-19 testing clinics at the health department on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
