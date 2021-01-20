Danville Police Chief Chris Yates, right, talks to probationary police officers, from left, Jesiah Bergman, Damon Bellik and Tyler Johnson after they were sworn in by Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and prior to Yates giving them their badges Wednesday morning at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building in Danville. Some of the new officers have Criminal Investigation Division and Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group experience. One will be going to academy Sunday and the other two will be starting right away with Danville Commander Terry McCord.