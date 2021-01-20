Danville Police Chief Chris Yates, right, talks to probationary police officers, from left, Jesiah Bergman, Damon Bellik and Tyler Johnson after they were sworn in by Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. and prior to Yates giving them their badges Wednesday morning at the Robert E. Jones Municipal Building in Danville. Some of the new officers have Criminal Investigation Division and Vermilion County Metropolitan Enforcement Group experience. One will be going to academy Sunday and the other two will be starting right away with Danville Commander Terry McCord.
featured
New Danville Police Officers Sworn In
- By JENNIFER BAILEY | JBAILEY@DANCOMNEWS.COM
-
-
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Most Popular
Articles
- Two teenagers die in Oakwood shooting on Sunday
- 4 teens charged with shootings that left 2 teens dead in Oakwood
- Christopher & Banks files for bankruptcy, stores to close
- Police Support Rally set for Saturday
- Update: Danville man who died in Monday shooting ID'd
- Police capture armed robber as he flees from scene
- COVID-19 Update: New guidance on indoor dining, vaccination plan, new virus strain, sports
- Stock+Field stores to close
- D118 superintendent encourages people to get vaccine
- Coroners ID teen victims from Sunday shootings in Oakwood
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.