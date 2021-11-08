New and active COVID-19 cases remain high in Vermilion County.
Health officials on Friday reported 110 new cases — four residents in their 80s, five in their 70s, four in their 60s, nine in their 50s, nine in their 40s, 21 in their 30s, 12 in their 20s, 21 teens, 17 grade-school-aged children, four pre-schoolers, two toddlers, and two infants. That brings the total local cases since the pandemic began 19 months ago to 14,639, 356 of which are active.
The local COVID-19 death toll remains at 200. There are currently 14 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
While there continues to be breakthrough cases of COVID-19 in which the infected person reports being fully vaccinated, the vast majority of cases are with people who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
The county's current vaccination rate remains among the lowest in the state at 38.82% of the population. That's the lowest of all surrounding counties in Illinois. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 57.63%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are several local opportunities for eligible residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Those seeking booster shots are asked to bring a vaccination card and ID.
At Danville Area Community College's Bremer Conference Center on Wednesday from 9 a.m.–3 p.m., all COVID-19 boosters will be available, no appointment needed.
At Carle clinics, residents can call for an appointment or go online to schedule booster vaccines.
At local pharmacies, resident can make appointments online and are advised to check to see if the pharmacy has the vaccine needed — first dose/second dose/third dose/booster.
With children ages 5-11 now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the health department recommends parents consult family doctors and pediatricians for obtaining the vaccine.
OSF HealthCare announced it will be offering offering vaccine clinics for this age group.
In Danville, these vaccination clinics will be offered on Thursday and Nov. 18 between 1-4:30 p.m. at OSF Medical Group — Pediatrics, located at 707 N. Logan Ave. Kids ages 5-11 will receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
The doses are administered 21 days apart, and a child’s second dose can be scheduled during the first dose appointment.
Parents can visit osfhealthcare.org/vaccine to schedule an appointment for their child in the 5-11 year old age range.
