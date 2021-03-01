DANVILLE — COVID-19 cases in Vermilion County continue to be on the decline, mirroring what is happening around Illinois and in other portions of the country.
Health officials reported 31 new cases in Vermilion County Friday evening — four residents in their 70s, six in their 60s, six in their 50s, five in their 40s, three in their 30s, two in their 20s, and five teens. That brings the total since the pandemic began a year ago to 8,467. There are currently 285 active COVID-19 cases in the county.
The county's death toll remains at 103. There are currently eight county residents with hospitalized with COVID-19.
The State Mobile COVID-Testing Team will be at the Vermilion County Health Department on Tuesday.
The next COVID-19 vaccination clinic is Thursday at the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville.
