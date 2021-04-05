New cases of COVID-19 are being reported in Vermilion County, but vaccinations continue to steadily bring immunity from the virus to larger numbers of residents.
Last Thursday, 304 people received their second dose of the Moderna vaccine at a clinic in the Fischer Theatre in downtown Danville. On Friday, 112 people received their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at two local factories.
Vaccination clinics resumed this week. County health officials report a first-dose Moderna vaccine clinic was conducted on Monday; a single-shot Johnson & Johnson clinic will be at the Fischer on Wednesday; a second-dose Moderna clinic will be at the Fischer on Thursday; and a single-shot Johnson & Johnson clinic will be at the Fischer on Saturday.
Those who live or work in Vermilion County can register for the J&J clinics now at www.vchd.org or by calling 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264. A couple of days before each clinic, remaining appointments will be opened to any eligible Illinois residents.
Health officials reported 22 new COVID-19 cases over recent days — three residents in their 60s, three in their 50s, one in their 40s, two in their 30s, four in their 20s, two teens, four grade-school-aged children, and three infants. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 8,852, 245 of which are active.
The death toll remains at 122 in Vermilion County. There are currently four Vermilion County residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
Carle, in partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Vermilion County Public Health Department, continues to offer walk-in Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments this for those who live or work in Vermilion County.
The clinics will occur Tuesday, Friday and Saturday from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. Today’s clinic will be open for extended hours until 6 p.m. To schedule, call 217-902-6100. Appointments are recommended. Walk-ins are assigned based on availability.
Vermilion County is now vaccinating anyone 18 or older who lives or works in Vermilion County.
Beginning this week, Carle Health’s COVID-19 updates will shift from daily to weekly on Mondays via its website. Weekend reporting will also cease effective immediately. The health system will continue to share the number of people being treated for COVID-19 at its five hospitals and trends in how many people are testing positive for the virus.
“We’re seeing the numbers of cases and deaths drop in many portions of our service areas, which is very encouraging. However, that trend could very quickly reverse if we wane on our proven prevention efforts,” said Robert Healy, M.D., chief quality officer. “It’s important for everyone to still wear tight-fitting masks and even double-masking for more protection. This is because COVID-19 is still very dangerous, and some new variants that are emerging seem to be more contagious and potentially more harmful.”
Dr. Healy also advises the best defense today is to get a vaccine as soon as you’re eligible.
“All of the available vaccines are safe and effective at preventing death, serious illness and hospitalizations. Doctors and scientists are hopeful that if enough people get vaccinated, the spread of both the original virus strain and the variants will continue to drop in our communities,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.