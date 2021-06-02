DANVILLE — Health officials this week reported 14 new COVID-19 cases — one resident in their 80s, one in their 60s, four in their 50s, two in their 30s, three in their 20s, one teen, one grade-school-aged child, and one infant. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began to 9,911, 108 of which are active.
The COVID-19 death toll remains at 138 in Vermilion County. There are currently nine county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Residents wanting COVID-19 vaccinations will have two more opportunities this week at the Vermilion County Health Department, 200 S. College St., Danville.
The clinics will be conducted today and Friday.
On each of those days, the Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccine will be offered from 9-10 a.m. The Moderna vaccine, which requires two shots over a several week period for full vaccination, will be offered from 10 a.m. until noon.
People can register for the clinics at www.vchd.org, or can call 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264. Masks will be required at the events.
Next week, the health department will be administering second-dose Pfizer vaccines to teens (and their adult family members) at school-based clinics in Hoopeston, Georgetown, Jamaica and Danville. See the website for clinic information: www.vchd.og
Health officials emphasize there are still multiple opportunities to get vaccinated throughout Vermilion County, at the health department, OSF, Carle, the VA, Aunt Martha’s, and other private providers.
All major pharmacies in the county are offering at least some combination of Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Call to see which vaccine they are offering if you have a preference.
