DANVILLE — Vermilion County health officials are reporting 65 new cases of COVID-19 since Monday.
The bulk of those cases — 53 — were recorded on Monday. Of those cases, one resident was in their 80s, one in their 70s, four in their 60s, seven in their 50s, seven in their 40s, five in their 30s, 11 in their 20s, eight teens, seven grade-school-aged children, and two infants.
On Wednesday, 12 more cases were reported — three residents in their 70s, five in their 60s, two in their 50s, one in their 40s, and one in their 30s. That brings the total case count since the pandemic began 15 months ago to 9,637, 125 of which are active.
The death toll remains at 135 in the county. There are currently 10 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
The health department has been conducting Pfizer vaccination clinics for young people between the ages of 12 and 17 this week and several remain on the schedule. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one currently approved for people as young as 12. Locations and times are:
• Friday at Salt Fork Middle School in rural Sidell — ages 12-17, 3-7 p.m.
• Saturday at Mark Denman Elementary School in Danville — ages 12-17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On Thursday (today), there will be a second-dose Moderna vaccine clinic from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Vermilion County Health Department.
Those interested in any of these clinics can sign up using the links at www.vchd.org, or can call for assistance at 217-431-2662, Ext. 263 or 264.
The health department indicates that children must have a parent/legal guardian with them to sign the vaccine consent form. Officials ask that only one parent/legal guardian come to the clinic with only the children who will be receiving the vaccine to help with social distancing and flow.
The following scenarios will be accepted:
• Parents bringing in their own children — no documentation is needed. However, other family members — grandparents, aunts, older siblings — will need to have medical power of attorney in order to get a child vaccinated.
• Foster Parents must bring official foster-care documentation.
• Someone — not the parent — who has medical power of attorney for the child and who has the proper MPoA paperwork.
• Someone — not the parent — who is the legal guardian of the child and who has the proper court documentation of guardianship; or ...
• A social worker or court-appointed person who has McKinney-Vento documentation to allow a homeless or at-risk child to seek vaccinations.
A copy of all documentation is required for the department’s records.
Masks will be required at the events.
