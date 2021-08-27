DANVILLE — Health officials reported on Thursday they had confirmed 14 new local COVID-19 cases — two residents in their 70s, two in their 60s, one in their 50s, one in their 30s, two in their 20s, one teen, four grade-school-aged children, and one pre-schooler. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began 18 months ago to 11,281, 328 of which are active.
There are currently 32 county residents with COVID-19 hospitalized.
Vermilion County's COVID-19 transmission status remains high.
The county's current vaccination rate continues to be among the lowest in the state at 34.26% of the population. Illinois' overall vaccination rate is 52.83%.
The county health department will be conducting COVID-19 vaccination clinics. For more information, visit www.vchd.org.
There are also many other locations that are offering vaccines, including local hospitals (OSF, Carle, and the VA), pharmacies, Aunt Martha’s, and some private providers.
