DANVILLE — A new Danville City Council alderwoman is expected to be appointed Tuesday night.
Eve Ludwig will be filling the remaining two-year term, through May 2023, of Ward 5 Alderman Tom Stone who died last month.
Several people had suggested Stone's widow, Mary Lou, fill the seat.
In an email to aldermen, Danville Mayor Rickey Williams Jr. said "As you know, we have a lot of important work ahead of us in the near future. Therefore, I had a conversation with Mary Lou Stone regarding filling Tom’s seat. She said she loves Danville, will help us in any way that she can, but is just not yet emotionally ready to take on any public service. As such, we have an interested applicant who reminds me of Tom in several ways, including intelligence, kindness, service to the community, and even a diversity of degrees. Therefore, I submit to you Mrs. Eve (Christman) Ludwig for consideration as his successor Tuesday night. She also has Mary Lou’s blessing."
Ludwig is a Danville native. She and her husband, Steve, graduated from Danville High School in 1996. After high school, she attended Danville Area Community College for one year and transferred to the University of Illinois where she received bachelor's degrees in biochemistry and chemistry. Following graduation, she attended and received her law degree from Ave Maria Law School in Ann Arbor, Mich.
Ludwig and her husband farm in Vermilion County. Steve is a 9th generation farmer. They have six children, ages 2 to 18. For 10 years, Ludwig practiced law locally at Curtis Anderson with a primarily focus in the area of bankruptcy. Currently, she is in private practice law, and teaches chemistry at Schlarman High School.
Within the community, Ludwig had served on the Danville Library Foundation Board for 10 years, the Center for Children’s Services Board for two years, and the Vermilion Festival Chorus Board for two years. For the past six years, she has served as chair of Schlarman Academy’s Academic Committee, and for the past three years, as co-chair of its advisory committee.
"Furthermore, I am honored to serve the Danville community as alderman for Ward 5," Ludwig stated.
Other appointments on the Danville City Council agenda for its Tuesday meeting: Carley Fredericks to the David S. Palmer Arena Board and reappointing Pete Goodwin to the Danville Area Planning and Zoning Commission.
The council also will act on: a special-use permit for Gregg Excavating and Hauling for a two-family dwelling at 1812 E. Main St., amending the zoning ordinance for signs in residential zoning districts conforming non-residential use, Harrison Park Golf Course employment agreement, purchase of a flat deck equipment trailer and sale of 3301 and 3304 Fairway Drive.
The council meets via live audio streaming at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. The link can be found on the city's website at cityofdanville.org. Public comments can be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16 to cityclerk@cityofdanville.org.
