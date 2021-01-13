The Vermilion County Health Department in its second week of vaccinations and reported Tuesday that it had vaccinated 390 people during its four COVID-19 clinics.
Douglas Toole, public health administrator, said that the state-provided vaccines have been from Moderna and the vaccines have been administered according to state guidelines. Health care workers are currently the class of people being vaccinated. One more clinic this week will vaccinate those workers.
Toole said he expects future scheduled clinics will begin to open up to people classified as Group 1B — police, firefighters and other first responders, teachers and education staff, postal workers, food-processing/manufacturing/transportation workers, seniors who are ages 65 or older, and state and county officials.
These mass-vaccination clinics differ from previous ones, Toole said. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses for full effectiveness. That means everyone who receives an initial vaccination in January will be back for a second vaccination in February, he said.
Due to the potential for a serious reaction to the vaccine, those who receive it must wait in an observation area for 15 or 30 minutes (if they have a history of allergic reactions), Toole said.
Health officials reported 91 new COVID-19 cases on Monday — one resident in their 90s, six in their 70s, 14 in their 60s, five in their 50s, 15 in their 40s, 13 in their 30s, nine in their 20s, 16 teens, nine grade-school-aged children, two pre-schoolers, and one toddler), and 64 released. That brings the total cases since the pandemic began in March to 6,674, 621 of which are active.
There are currently 25 COVID-19-positive Vermilion County residents hospitalized.
