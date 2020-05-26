James Gregg/Austin American-Statesman via AP

In this April 11, 2019 photo Rep. Rick Miller, R-Sugar Land, talks with Rep. Paul Dennis, R-Houston, Joe Deshotel, D-Beaumont, and Rep. Ed Thompson, R-Pearland in the Texas House of Representatives chamber in Austin, Texas. Drowned out by the coronavirus and national politics, Republican and Democratic operatives are nonetheless quietly preparing for a battle of state legislative supremacy later this year that could have a profound effect on political power for the next decade to come. This week, national Republicans are rolling out their first offensive target list for the November state legislative elections. It’s focused on 115 Democratic-held seats in a dozen states where Republicans hope to strengthen their power or dent that of Democrats.